Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chelsea can pad their points advantage in the race to finish fourth in the Premier League by beating Newcastle United away on Saturday.

The Blues are favourites with the oddsmakers to win at St. James' Park and go eight points clear of Manchester United, ahead of the Red Devils' trip to face leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

There is enough young and dynamic talent in forward areas to believe Chelsea will win the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Striker Tammy Abraham is among the goals, while playmaker Mason Mount and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi possess the technique and flair to unlock the Magpies defence.

Newcastle have taken just one point from their past four league matches. However, Steve Bruce's team have frustrated some big names on home soil already this season, notably earning a point against Manchester City and beating United 1-0 in October.

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL, NBC

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

Odds

Newcastle: +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Chelsea: -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Draw: +355

Abraham is only 22, but he's been enjoying a prolific first season in England's top flight. The No. 9's goal during the Matchday 22 win over Burnley was his 13th in the league, proof he's thriving on Frank Lampard's watch:

Lampard is also getting positive performances from other gifted youngsters. Hudson-Odoi produced his best showing of the season against the Clarets, a reminder of the 19-year-old's awesome potential:

It helped to have a breakout effort from raiding right-back Reece James. His energy and quality deliveries offered hints of a bright future on the flank and will give Abraham opportunities to boss this game in the air. James will have a spring in his step after recently signing a new deal.

Stopping Chelsea's young charges won't be easy for Newcastle, but Bruce knows how to set his teams up to stymie the opposition. A solid back line underpinned by Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez will try to deny the Blues space between the lines.

To get a result, though, the hosts will need a legitimate goal threat of their own. Bruce has seen rare goalscorers Miguel Almiron and Joelinton find the net recently.

The latter scored his first home goal for Newcastle during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Rochdale in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Joelinton has the power to bully the Chelsea defence, as well as the technique to release the pacy Almiron in behind. If Newcastle can keep things close, Bruce's men could pinch a point.

However, it's more likely a Chelsea team that's taken seven points from their past three away games will do enough to earn another win.