Report: George Springer, Astros Agree on $21M Contract for 2020 Season

The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $21 million contract for the 2020 season to avoid an arbitration hearing.

Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network reported the update and noted the deal includes an "awards package."

