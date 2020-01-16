Report: George Springer, Astros Agree on $21M Contract for 2020 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates his leadoff double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $21 million contract for the 2020 season to avoid an arbitration hearing.

Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network reported the update and noted the deal includes an "awards package."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    L.A. City Council to Vote on Asking MLB to Recall WS Trophies

    L.A. wants to formally ask that 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox give their trophies back

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    L.A. City Council to Vote on Asking MLB to Recall WS Trophies

    tkurzweil
    via KTLA

    Report: Astros Officially Interview Buck Showalter

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Report: Astros Officially Interview Buck Showalter

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mets Still Torn on Beltran Decision

    Team brass can't agree on whether to move on or keep Beltran amid sign-stealing scandal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Mets Still Torn on Beltran Decision

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for the Astros After Historic Punishment?

    Shifting through the wreckage of Houston's scandal

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    What's Next for the Astros After Historic Punishment?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report