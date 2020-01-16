Report: George Springer, Astros Agree on $21M Contract for 2020 Season

Report: George Springer, Astros Agree on $21M Contract for 2020 SeasonJanuary 16, 2020
Elsa/Getty Images
The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a one-year, $21 million contract for the 2020 season to avoid an arbitration hearing.
Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network reported the update and noted the deal includes an "awards package."
