Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement since Mikel Arteta became head coach, but those improvements have been measured by performances, not results. The Gunners have won one, drawn two and lost one in the Premier League on his watch.

That run has left the north London side in 10th place in the table heading into Matchweek 23.

By contrast, Sheffield United are in the heady heights of sixth, just reward for the way they have punched above their weight since being promoted from the Championship last season.

The Blades have earned results thanks to a disciplined defensive shape and some tactical innovations. Specifically, Chris Wilder's use of overlapping centre-backs has marked him out as a manager to watch.

The United boss will feel confident about being able to get a result at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal set to miss leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through suspension. And there are doubts about the fitness of key holding midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports App.

Odds

Arsenal: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Sheffield United: +350 (bet $100 to win $350)

Draw: +255

Odds per Caesars.

Arsenal's chances of breaking down the visitors' resourceful defence will be tougher without the services of Aubameyang.

The striker is beginning a three-game ban after his foul on Max Meyer during last week's 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal attempted to have the ban lifted, but the appeal didn't go anywhere, per BBC Sport. Aubameyang's absence will put the onus on Alexandre Lacazette to rediscover his scoring touch.

The Frenchman has found the net just once in his last six matches in the league. Arsenal's No. 9 has been a proven scorer throughout his career, but he will need more consistent supply from midfield to get back on form.

Winger Nicolas Pepe needs to do more and so does mercurial playmaker Mesut Ozil. The latter has shown a renewed application since Arteta took the reins, but he is yet to assist a goal under the new regime.

Even so, Ozil is happy working for former team-mate Arteta and recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Gunners beyond this season:

Getting the former Germany international time and space on the ball will be vital.

The Gunners need Torreira available, but Arteta confirmed the Uruguayan is "still not 100 per cent" following the injury he suffered against Palace, per Football.London's Robert Warlow and Art De Roche.

Arsenal may struggle to win the midfield battle without the 23-year-old, as the Blades have plenty of guile and industry in the engine room thanks to John Fleck and John Lundstram.

Fleck was the star of the show when his team beat West Ham United 1-0 last time out:

The Blades' industry and ingenuity helps release runners in behind, with wing-backs Enda Stevens and George Baldock, as well as central defenders Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham, being major threats.

If Arsenal aren't alive to the dangers on the overlap, the visitors will pinch at least a point from the Emirates.