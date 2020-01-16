Mike D'Antoni: Rockets' Ship 'Getting Rocked Right Now' After Loss to Blazers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni shouts to players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Houston won 122-115. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni admitted Wednesday he's concerned about the team's "collective spirit" following a 117-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"No, it's a concern. But to me, the focus is not on getting it right," D'Antoni told reporters. "The focus is more on looking at the back of the jersey instead of the front. We just need to get over it, and we will.

"Every ship gets rocked sometimes. We're getting rocked right now. Two weeks ago, if you would have asked, we were in a great place team-wise. It's that delicate of a thing. You've got to be careful, and right now, we're shaky; but we have veterans that will right the ship up."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    They're just one major addition away...

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Every Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft Big Board 📋

    @Jonwass reveals who is LaMelo's biggest threat for No. 1

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Latest NBA Draft Big Board 📋

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Ball’s Season Is Over

    Top NBA prospect is done playing in Australia, will begin six-week rehab for bone bruise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaMelo Ball’s Season Is Over

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Portland's Lockdown Defense on Harden

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Portland's Lockdown Defense on Harden

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo