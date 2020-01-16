Mike D'Antoni: Rockets' Ship 'Getting Rocked Right Now' After Loss to Blazers

John Amis/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni admitted Wednesday he's concerned about the team's "collective spirit" following a 117-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"No, it's a concern. But to me, the focus is not on getting it right," D'Antoni told reporters. "The focus is more on looking at the back of the jersey instead of the front. We just need to get over it, and we will.

"Every ship gets rocked sometimes. We're getting rocked right now. Two weeks ago, if you would have asked, we were in a great place team-wise. It's that delicate of a thing. You've got to be careful, and right now, we're shaky; but we have veterans that will right the ship up."

