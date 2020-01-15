WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock's Father, Dies at 75

WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died Wednesday. He was 75.

WWE released a statement with the news, saying the company is "saddened" by Johnson's passing and offering condolences to his family.

Johnson spent most of his career in the National Wrestling Alliance, winning several championships and emerging as a tag team specialist. He joined WWE in 1983 and won the tag team championships with Tony Atlas, becoming the first black tag team champions in WWE history.

Upon his retirement from in-ring competition, Johnson worked as a trainer—most notably with his son, The Rock. After The Rock's in-ring debut, Johnson made an appearance at WrestleMania 13 to interfere on his son's behalf in his win over The Sultan.



The Rock would go on to become one of the most eclectic figures in WWE history before leaving the company and becoming the world's highest-grossing actor.

Johnson was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame alongside "High Chief" Peter Maivia by The Rock in 2008. He is survived by The Rock as well as his other son, Curtis, and his daughter, Wanda.