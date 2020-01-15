WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock's Father, Dies at 75

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died Wednesday. He was 75.

WWE released a statement with the news, saying the company is "saddened" by Johnson's passing and offering condolences to his family. 

Johnson spent most of his career in the National Wrestling Alliance, winning several championships and emerging as a tag team specialist. He joined WWE in 1983 and won the tag team championships with Tony Atlas, becoming the first black tag team champions in WWE history. 

Upon his retirement from in-ring competition, Johnson worked as a trainer—most notably with his son, The Rock. After The Rock's in-ring debut, Johnson made an appearance at WrestleMania 13 to interfere on his son's behalf in his win over The Sultan.

The Rock would go on to become one of the most eclectic figures in WWE history before leaving the company and becoming the world's highest-grossing actor. 

Johnson was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame alongside "High Chief" Peter Maivia by The Rock in 2008. He is survived by The Rock as well as his other son, Curtis, and his daughter, Wanda. 

Related

    Around the WWE Universe

    ✍️ Elias signs new three-year contract 🔥 Balor vs. Gargano match set for TakeOver 😂 R-Truth shares Vince McMahon stories

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Shocking Eliminations in Royal Rumble History

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Most Shocking Eliminations in Royal Rumble History

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    Elias, WWE Agree to Multiyear Extension

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Elias, WWE Agree to Multiyear Extension

    WWE
    via WWE

    Shane-O's Greatest WWE Moments

    We're celebrating McMahon's 50th birthday

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Shane-O's Greatest WWE Moments

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report