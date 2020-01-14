FA Cup 2020: Final Results and Scores from Tuesday's 3rd-Round Replay

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United won their third-round replay fixtures in the FA Cup on Tuesday, beating Middlesbrough and Rochdale, respectively.

Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela got the goals for Spurs, while the Magpies scored three goals in the first half.

Coventry also cruised to the next round against Bristol Rovers, while Reading beat Blackburn and minnows Shrewsbury narrowly got past Championship side Bristol City. Here are the full results:

A massive error at the back gave Spurs the perfect start at home, allowing Lo Celso an easy look on goal after just two minutes:

That set the tone for what should have been an easy night for Spurs, who fielded a relatively strong XI that included the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Harry Winks. When Lamela doubled the lead after 15 minutes, the match already seemed over.

Football.London's Alisdair Gold believes Lo Celso and Lamela could be important players for the team moving forward:

Spurs should have cruised to the finish line after the second goal but failed to put away their opponents. When George Saville made it 2-1 after 83 minutes, it set up a tense finale, but the Premier League giants held on for the win.

Newcastle were never troubled by Rochdale, scoring three goals in the first 30 minutes. There was more comical defending in this match, with Eoghan O'Connell bagging an own goal and Miguel Almiron taking advantage of dreadful passing at the back:

Matthew Longstaff and Joelinton also got on the board for the hosts. Michael Jordan Williams got a consolation goal for Rochdale.

Coventry had little difficulty against Rovers, courtesy of two goals from Maxime Biamou. Callum O'Hare impressed with some incredible passing, setting up two goals:

Aaron Pierre scored a last-minute winner for Shrewsbury against Bristol City, downing the Championship side after 89 minutes.