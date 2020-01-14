Pat Riley on Heat Landing Another Star: 'I Sling Shamrocks...My Favorite Emoji'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, left, holds his new jersey as he stands with Miami Heat president Pat Riley, during an NBA basketball news conference, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Miami. Butler spoke publicly for the first time since the July trade that brought him to South Florida as the new face of the franchise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Eastern Conference was supposed to belong to the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers this season, but the 27-12 Miami Heat are just a half game back of the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

To hear team president Pat Riley put it, he just may be lucky enough to land another star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

"I'm an Irish guy," he said, per Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. "I sling shamrocks around to my friends all the time. It's my favorite emoji."

Riley has made a post-coaching career of bringing superstars to Miami, be it LeBron James, Chris Bosh or Shaquille O'Neal, among others. The latest is Butler, who the Heat acquired via a sign-and-trade with the 76ers this past offseason and who is averaging 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game

Windhorst and Bontemps suggested the Heat will "keep looking to add another star this season or this summer, though any such deal could cut into their ability to get a big free agent in 2021."

It would be wise for the rest of the league not to test Riley's luck.

