Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'I Don't Want Credit' for Manchester United Strikers' Form

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the improvement shown by his forwards this season is because of their own hard work.

The trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all enjoying strong campaigns for the Red Devils despite enjoying relatively little service from their team-mates.

When asked if he was getting enough credit for their form, Solskjaer said:

"I don't want credit. They're working hard to improve their game, all done well. Mason's in his first season, so to have nine goals...is fantastic.

"Marcus is growing and improving all the time, and Anthony has missed eight weeks. I'm impressed by them, [they're] working well, on finishing patterns. We want consistency, and we'll see more and more of them."

The three players all got on the scoresheet as United ran out 4-0 winners over Norwich City on Saturday:

Squawka offered an update on the attackers' numbers in this campaign:

Greenwood, 18, made his senior debut for the Red Devils in March last year when he made a brief cameo off the bench in their 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

He made three further appearances last season including his first start for the club in the final game of their campaign, the 2-0 loss to Cardiff City.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout season in 2019-20, making 26 appearances (11 starts) and returning a combined total of 11 goals and assists.

Rashford has been the star for United, though. The 22-year-old was under pressure to deliver this season after signing a new four-year contract last summer worth a reported £200,000 per week, but he has so far justified that show of faith.

The forward's previous best tally for the club was 13 goals, which he achieved in each of the previous two seasons. He has already exceeded that total by six goals, so if he maintains his form for the remainder of the campaign he could come close to doubling it.

Rashford also has three goals and an assist for England in six appearances for the Three Lions this season, of which he started three.

James Robson of the Evening Standard is excited by the striker's future:

As for Martial, his return has also been impressive, particularly considering he missed eight games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

He needs just one more goal to equal the tally he achieved in 38 games last season, and six more to match the 17 he notched in his first campaign at Old Trafford, which was his most prolific.

Solskjaer's coaching has often been called into question during his time as United boss. The team have, after all, won just 11 of their last 31 Premier League matches.

However, the Red Devils legend—who scored 126 goals in 366 games for the club as a player—has helped his frontmen enjoy some excellent form this season. That's despite the squad's most creative player, Paul Pogba, being limited to just eight appearances through injury, so credit is due whether he wants it or not.