Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Can Take Manchester United to New Level

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka feels Manchester United are capable of reaching "another level" with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm despite some scrutiny surrounding the club's manager.

The Red Devils ended a streak of three games without a win when they hammered Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to stay fifth in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka said in the February edition of Inside United: "It's so exciting, definitely. I can see the manager's plans and what he's trying to do with the younger lot in the team. Consistency is the next step. If we do that, then we'll be on another level."

The 22-year-old has been praised following his £45 million transfer from Crystal Palace in June 2019, particularly for his defending.

Solskjaer's side are fighting to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, though they could still win the UEFA Europa League, where they'll face Club Brugge in the round of 32.

United are also set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday. Their Carabao Cup chances look slim, however, as they trail semi-final foes Manchester City 3-1 following a first-leg defeat at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's side have notched wins over Chelsea, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur this season but have endured defeats to the likes of Newcastle United, Watford and Kazakh outfit Astana.

Wan-Bissaka is the team's first-choice right-back, and Statman Dave highlighted his performance in the 2-1 derby win at rivals Manchester City in December:

He feels positive about his start to life at Old Trafford and continued:

"I'm happy. I think I've done well and I think I'll only get better. I'm quite happy.

"When it comes to games, it's not just about my performance, it's about the team. I've enjoyed building relationships with the team in games, working on my partnership with the defence.

"We all go off each other, so that helps as well. My work in the final third is something that needs improving, for me. Coming to this club, that's something that I knew I could improve here. I knew it would make me a better player, coming to United."

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin recently appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport and praised the endeavour of United's young full-backs, Wan-Bissaka and 19-year-old Brandon Williams:

Williams is one of the latest players to emerge from the club's academy, and he's on the way to taking the starting left-back spot ahead of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in the pecking order.

United hope to book their spot in the FA Cup fourth round with a midweek win over Wolves before they're due to face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.