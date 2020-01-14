Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho 'Not Jealous' of Liverpool, Manchester City Depth

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said his side are "a different club" compared to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, adding he isn't jealous of their depth in squad talent.

Spurs are without a win in four matches across all competitions and sit eighth in the Premier League, with striker Harry Kane, record-signing Tanguy Ndombele and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris among those out injured.

Mourinho spoke to reporters and appeared to accept the fact that Tottenham don't have the same spending resources as some of those positioned at the top of the Premier League:

"Come on, it is what it is. We cannot have a squad like some other teams. It's not us. I was watching Man City [against Aston Villa] and I looked to the bench – [Raheem] Sterling, Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan, [Nicolas] Otamendi. You know?

"Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bench. And they have injured [Joel] Matip, [Dejan] Lovren, [Naby] Keita, Fabinho.

"I'm not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs. This is a different club."

Liverpool look certain to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight English crown after building a 14-point lead over defending champions Manchester City (with one game in hand). The Citizens have a faint hope of clinching their third consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola with 16 games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's coaching has played a key role in Liverpool developing into runaway leaders this season, and The Guardian's Richard Jolly contrasted his success against Mourinho's horrid start to the new year:

Mourinho handed 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga his Premier League debut in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to the Reds. Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier were unused substitutes in the defeat, when Mourinho brought on his only other two senior outfield replacements: Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso (on loan from Real Betis).

Spurs appointed the Portuguese in late November, and Mourinho suggested his plans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were swiftly dented thanks to Ben Davies' injury in his debut, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

The club lost captain Lloris to a dislocated elbow in early October, while talismanic striker Kane—who has no obvious replacement up front—isn't expected to return from his hamstring injury until April at the earliest.

Kane is Tottenham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals to his name, followed by midfielder Dele Alli and winger Heung-Min Son, who have six and five goals in the league, respectively.

Meanwhile, City have been able to rely upon the likes of Sterling (11 league goals) and Gabriel Jesus (nine goals) when top-scorer Sergio Aguero (13 goals) has been out of action. Similarly, Sadio Mane is Liverpool's most prolific player with 11 league goals this term, but team-mate Mohamed Salah is only one behind.

Football writer and Tottenham supporter Jay Jaffa said Mourinho deserves two transfer windows at the club before he is judged:

Spurs sit nine points outside the top four and have a little less than half Liverpool's points tally, with it seemingly clear that Mourinho faces a rebuild after an initial surge in form at the club.

They host Middlesbrough in an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday hoping to end their win drought, and the pressure is on Mourinho to ensure his current squad beats the test of their Championship foes.