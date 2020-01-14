Winners and Losers of the 2019 National Championship Game

0 of 7

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers are national champions.

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the nation's top-ranked team finished off a remarkable season in front of a partisan New Orleans crowd. Burrow surpassed 500 yards of offense while guiding LSU to a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson took an early 17-7 lead behind a strong defensive effort, but the defending national champs could not sustain the execution. LSU's juggernaut of an offense proved too much.

Burrow's performance highlights the winners and losers of LSU's victory in the championship game.