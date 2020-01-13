Roy Hodgson Questions Rumours Linking Wilfried Zaha with Bayern Munich Loan

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has questioned the validity of rumours linking Wilfried Zaha with a loan switch to Bayern Munich.

According to Chris Burton of Goal, the Eagles boss dismissed talk of the winger moving to the Bundesliga champions when questioned by reporters:

"A loan move to Bayern!? Was it serious? Where did you get the story from?

"I'll tell you what I'll do, is Karl-Heinz Rummenigge still there?

"I'll give Karl-Heinz a ring on that one, he's a friend of mine from way back and I'll say 'is it true that you seriously have actually put in a bid to loan our best player so we go into the last part of the season without our best player. Is it true?'

"Next time, if he says yes, I'll answer your question but I don't think he will."

The former Manchester United winger returned to Palace in 2015 after a disappointing two-year spell at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has since rebuilt his career at Selhurst Park, emerging as one of the Premier League's most dynamic attackers.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hodgson has repeatedly stated his star player is not for sale and that Palace will not entertain any interest in Zaha, per Burton.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the Ivory Coast international submitted a transfer request to his club last summer after they turned down an offer for his services from Everton. The Toffees reportedly bid £70 million plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun.

The deal failed to materialise, but McCarthy did complete a permanent transfer to Palace in the summer, while Tosun recently joined the Eagles on loan until the end of the campaign.

Zaha is an integral part of Hodgson's tactics but has returned disappointing figures in the Premier League this term, scoring only three goals and providing two assists. Despite that return, he remains the Eagles' heartbeat. Palace are comfortable in ninth and appear safe from relegation.