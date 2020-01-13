Roma Star Nicolo Zaniolo Set for Surgery on ACL Injury, Likely to Miss Euro 2020

MB Media/Getty Images

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is set to miss the rest of the season and potentially UEFA Euro 2020 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday.

The Giallorossi confirmed he would undergo surgery on Monday:

According to Football Italia, the 20-year-old is expected to be out of action for six months, which would likely prevent him from featuring at Euro 2020, which runs from June 12 to July 12.

Zaniolo was stretchered off 34 minutes into Roma's 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday. After leading a surging counter-attack through the middle, he went down as Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt attempted to stop his run.

He was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed the extent of his injury.

The winger is hoping to come back stronger from the injury:

Zaniolo was enjoying a good season and had contributed six goals and two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His absence will be devastating for the Italian national side this summer:

Zaniolo has five caps and two goals for the Azzurri, having made his debut in March last year.

His season-ending injury is an enormous blow to Roma's ambitions, too:

Cengiz Under is one of several players who could fill in for the youngster, but the 22-year-old has had a difficult campaign. He has scored just once in 12 matches this season—in the first game back in August—having missed 10 matches through injury himself.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was absent for the Juventus match with a thigh problem, having also missed 10 games earlier in the campaign with a thigh injury.

Javier Pastore has been absent for Roma's last nine matches with a bone oedema and manager Paulo Fonseca confirmed earlier in January that the timeline for his recovery is unclear.

The coach also said Justin Kluivert, who has been kept out of their last six matches with a thigh injury, is close to a return, so his comeback would be well-timed for Roma.

The Giallorossi are fifth in Serie A at the halfway point of the season, behind Atalanta on goal difference and head-to-head record. Without Zaniolo leading their charge, securing UEFA Champions League football ahead of Atalanta will be difficult.