Clemson vs. LSU 2020: TV Schedule, Start Time for CFP Championship

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Tiger Bowl is upon us. The 14-0 Clemson Tigers take on the 14-0 LSU Tigers in a stacked, unpredictable matchup.

A year ago, Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to an absolute 44-16 drubbing over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now, he and star linebacker Isaiah Simmons look to get another trophy against a seemingly impervious LSU team led by the Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow.

CFP Championship Schedule: Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Neither team has lost a game this season, and each is averaging over 45 points per game. LSU has Burrow and two star receivers, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, who are tied for the most receiving touchdowns in college football this season with 18 apiece. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 16 to himself on the ground.

But Lawrence's penchant for heroics is a rare intangible, and his running back, Travis Etienne, has 18 rushing touchdowns and leads the country in average yards per carry this season with 8.0. And his defense, helmed by Simmons, is allowing an FBS-low 11.5 per game (contrasted with LSU's 21.6).

Despite throwing the sixth-most attempts this season, Burrow leads college football with a 77.6 percent completion rate. In his last game, he had 403 yards and seven touchdowns...in the first half. It's hard to bet against an offense that averages 564.4 yards and 48.9 points per game, especially when its receivers and running back are all matchup problems.

It's also hard to bet on a team that's a 5.5-point underdog to the top-ranked team. But that doesn't matter to Lawrence, who stormed back from 16-0 to win 29-23 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. The sophomore has legitimate mojo and a playmaker at each skill position with Etienne and receiver Tee Higgins.

Most importantly, Clemson's defense has a true game-changer in Simmons, whose versatility gives the team a decent chance to break the mold and stun LSU.