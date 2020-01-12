Pep Guardiola Says Sergio Aguero 'Will Die Scoring Goals' After EPL Records

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Sergio Aguero after he claimed two Premier League records during Sunday's 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa.  

The Argentine surpassed Thierry Henry to become the division's highest-scoring player from abroad with his treble at Villa Park. The striker also broke Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League hat-tricks after gaining the 12th of his career.

According to FourFourTwo, Guardiola congratulated his hitman after the drubbing, stating Aguero "will die scoring goals" after his latest achievements.

"He will die scoring goals. He is one of the best, no doubt. The best is (Lionel) Messi but the rest? Sergio is absolutely one of them.

"All the players in the locker room congratulated him. To break this record of an incredible legend like Thierry Henry it means it’s not just for a short period, it’s many years.

"To be the foreign player with the most goals and hat-tricks speaks for itself.

"It’s an honour to be here the day he achieved that, hopefully he can score more.

"There are players through the incredible history of English football and he is one of them, he helps to make the Premier League and English football better."

Guardiola chose to play Aguero with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez, and the trio ripped through a hapless Villa defence.

The three forwards shared all the goals between them. Mahrez opened the first half with a brace, and Jesus netted on the stroke of half-time.

Aguero said he enjoyed his double-record achievements and explained Guardiola's tactics and training have enhanced his exploits:

Aguero's 177 Premier League goals take him above Henry's previous record at Arsenal, making him the most potent import in the division's history.

City resembled the side that stormed toward two consecutive league crowns, and their personality was clearly present against Dean Smith's men.

The champions are back up to second after their win after Leicester City slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

However, City are still 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to claim their 20th win from just 21 matches.

