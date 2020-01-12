Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid on Penalties to Win 2020 Spanish Super Cup

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup after beating local rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout on Sunday at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sergio Ramos netted the winning penalty after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo and Luka Modric had all sent Jan Oblak the wrong way, while Saul Niguez hit the post, and Thomas' spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The match had ended 0-0 after 120 minutes despite chances for both sides.

Zinedine Zidane's first piece of silverware since returning as manager back in March is Real's 11th Super Cup win in total, two fewer than Barcelona's record of 13.

The opening 45 minutes of normal time were cagey. Real dominated possession, and Modric, Casemiro and Ferland Mendy all worked Oblak in the Atleti goal.

But it was Joao Felix who had the best chance of the opening half when he intercepted Ramos' pass on the edge of the area.

Courtois was scrambling, but the 20-year-old could not take full advantage of a dangerous position as he dragged his shot wide.

Six minutes after the break, it was Luka Jovic's turn to shoot narrowly wide after being released on goal by a superb Modric through ball:

In the 67th minute, Jovic turned provider as he sent a low cross to Fede Valverde in the six-yard box.

A slight deflection confused the midfielder, though, who could not work out whether to shoot with his head or right boot and ended up missing wide with the goal open.

With 10 minutes remaining, Alvaro Morata was put through one-on-one with Courtois, but the Belgian read the Spaniard's movement to perfection and saved well at his near post.

In stoppage time, there were chances at both ends as Rodrygo shot straight at Oblak from 12 yards and Thomas almost caught out Courtois with a clever free-kick. But extra time could not be prevented:

In the extra 30 minutes, there was action galore, but penalties always seemed inevitable.

Both goalkeepers were sharp enough to keep the score at 0-0, with Oblak particularly eye-catching when he saved from Modric and Mariano inside a matter of seconds soon after the break.

Valverde took a red card to prevent Morata having a chance to win it, taking out the Atleti forward five minutes from time after he had been put through on goal:

While cynical, it was made to look like a brilliant move when the shootout went in Real's favour.

Kieran Trippier was the only Atleti player to find the net from the spot, but the damage had already been done by Thomas and Saul's misses, and Ramos was on hand to complete the job for Real.

What's Next?

Real are back in La Liga action on Saturday when they host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Later that day, Atleti visit Eibar.