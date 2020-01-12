Report: Chelsea Linked to Brighton's Lewis Dunk with £50m January Transfer

Chelsea reportedly could sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk for £50 million in the January transfer window.

According to the Times (h/t Amie Wilson of Football.London), Frank Lampard has enquired about the availability of the England international who has impressed in the Premier League for the Seagulls since their 2017 promotion.

The Blues can sign players during January after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced a transfer ban, allowing Lampard to bring in fresh talent.

Per Wilson, Chelsea reportedly have a £150 million budget for January and might invest a sizeable chunk on a centre-back to improve their inexperienced defence.

David Luiz departed for Arsenal last summer, leaving Lampard with Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as his most senior central defenders. Fikayo Tomori has surprisingly been given minutes at centre-back after returning from a successful loan spell under Lampard at Derby County last term.

Dunk, 28, has spent his whole career at Brighton and could now be ready to play at a higher level.

The physical defender commands respect at the back and would provide Chelsea with fresh leadership for their young squad.

Dunk's 2018 elevation to the England squad highlighted the quality of his work at the Amex, but the defender has not been tested in the high-pressure environment of the top four.

Rudiger's recent return from injury has been important for Chelsea, providing them an international-class defender for their back line.

The German could form a strong partnership for the present and future with Dunk for Lampard, building the necessary foundations needed at Stamford Bridge.

Dunk has started in all but two of Brighton's league games this season, and the defender also offers a threat at the opposite end of the pitch. The centre-back has scored twice and assisted three times this term.

Chelsea must strengthen at the back if they want to progress in this season's UEFA Champions League and finish in the top four.

The Blues have won three of their last four in all competitions, but five losses over November and December highlighted the issues in their thin squad.

Chelsea are yet to replace the qualities provided by former skipper John Terry, who left in 2017, and Dunk could excel if given the opportunity in west London.

