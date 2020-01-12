CFP National Championship 2020: Location, Odds and Guide for Clemson vs. LSU

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The final act of the 2019 college football season will pit the Clemson Tigers against the LSU Tigers in the CFP National Championship.

Clemson, the reigning champion, is aiming to secure the program's third national title in four seasons. After demolishing Alabama last year, the Tigers will attempt to take down another elite SEC opponent in the top-ranked LSU.

This season, no team boasted a more prolific offense than the Joe Burrow-led LSU scoring attack. The Bayou Bengals lead the nation in both points and yards per game.

The championship will be decided in what will be an unfriendly environment to Clemson in New Orleans.

2020 National Championship Info

When: Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: ESPN

Spread (via Caesars): LSU -5.5

Clemson Readying for 'Road Game'

Considering the 80-mile distance from New Orleans to LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, the SEC champions have a distinct home-field advantage. While some headlines said Dabo Swinney complained about the location, that is not true.

"This is—I mean, this is definitely a road game," he told reporters. "It just worked out that way, and I mean, you don't know these things in advance, but I think it's really cool for LSU. How cool is that for them to be able to just hop on a bus and ride up the road 40 minutes or so. It would be like us playing for the national championship in Greenville, literally."

For him to say anything else would have been disingenuous.

That doesn't read like an excuse, either. Nor should it given Clemson enters the matchup on a 29-game winning streak.

Clemson's main priority will be to slow Burrow and Co. through the air. That's a fairly enormous task since that has happened, well, zero times this season.

The senior has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, has crested the 300-yard barrier and tossed three scores 12 times apiece, and he's riding a six-game streak of accomplishing both.

LSU has a handful of impressive pass-catchers in wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr., tight end Thaddeus Moss and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Clemson's top-ranked pass defense is set to face a major challenge.

If anyone can flummox Burrow, though, it's probably Clemson defensive coordainator Brent Venables. And with usual scout-team quarterback Patrick McClure out because of an injured ankle, Venables emulated Burrow during recent practices.

"Coach V does such a great job," McClure said, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "I know that defense is prepared and had a good week of practice."

That confidence, like Clemson's secondary, will be tested throughout Monday's clash in New Orleans.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.