Callum Hudson-Odoi Nets First EPL Goal in Chelsea's Win Against Burnley

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea got back on track in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot, and Tammy Abraham doubled the lead before the half-time whistle. After the break, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first-ever Premier League goal.

The Blues started the new year with a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, dropping points for the fourth time in their last six league outings.

Willian nearly gave the Blues a dream start, but his deflected effort just missed the goal in the third minute. It set the tone for an entertaining first half, with both teams eager to get forward.

Burnley thought they had opened the scoring shortly before the 20-minute mark, but the flag went up when Jeff Hendrick nodded home a well-worked corner routine. The VAR confirmed the narrow call, much to the frustration of the visiting fans.

The frustration of the Burnley fans increased when the VAR went against them eight minutes later, awarding the hosts a penalty. Willian went looking for the contact, but Matthew Lowton gave away the penalty too easily, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Jorginho sent Nick Pope the wrong way, opening the scoring.

Dwight McNeil nearly bagged an equaliser minutes later, with Kepa Arrizabalaga keeping out his free-kick. Ross Barkley blocked the resulting corner on the line.

Things got chippy as the half wore on, and Antonio Rudiger was lucky not to see a booking for an apparent elbow on James Tarkowski.

The Blues scored a second after 38 minutes, when Abraham did well to get ahead of his marker and nod home a Reece James cross. The cross hung in the air, and Pope should have done better, per the Telegraph's Matt Law:

Chelsea added a third goal early in the second half, just about killing off the match as a contest. Cesar Azpilicueta lobbed in a perfect cross, and Hudson-Odoi found his spot in front of goal and steered the ball home.

Per The Athletic's Liam Twomey, manager Frank Lampard will have liked his movement:

Abraham was in an offside position as he tried to get to the ball before it landed at Hudson-Odoi's feet, but once again, the VAR gave the decision in favour of the Blues.

There was another Chelsea penalty appeal when Willian ran into Lowton, but the official sided with the defender. Chelsea were the better team after the break and nearly added a fourth through Abraham and Willian, but Pope did just enough to deny the duo.

Abraham perhaps should have scored with a wide-open header he somehow steered wide, and Willian went close twice in the span of minutes, missing with his first chance and drawing a save from Pope with his second.

The pace of play dropped as the final whistle drew near, and Chelsea saw out the match comfortably.

What's Next?

The Blues face Newcastle United away in domestic action on January 18. Burnley host Leicester City the following day.