LSU Cancels Monday, Tuesday Classes Ahead of CFP Championship Game vs. Clemson

The College Football Playoff Championship is dominating LSU's class schedule next week.

The school announced it has canceled classes on campus Monday and Tuesday:

It's hardly a surprise to see Baton Rouge give all of its attention to the Tigers game Monday night against Clemson. They are going for their first national title since 2007, which would also complete the school's first undefeated season in 61 years.

There figures to be a heavy LSU contingent at the title game since it is being held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Both schools are allotted 20,000 tickets to sell for the game, leaving approximately 35,000 available to outside fans.

Citing data from Stubhub, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports noted there is a "strong expectation that LSU fans are going to dominate the secondary market" for tickets.

With all of those factors to consider, LSU is being proactive since it seems unlikely students would be focusing their attention on academics knowing what the football team can accomplish.