Mike Leach Was Conflicted About Leaving Washington State for Mississippi State

Mike Leach's introductory press conference at Mississippi State on Friday was everything fans would expect from the outspoken head coach.

One of the most notable things Leach addressed with the media was his decision to take over the Bulldogs after spending the past eight seasons at Washington State.

"You're always really conflicted. .. But then, the other side of it is, you're gonna be dead in 100 years anyway, so you want to try to have as many experiences as you can," he told reporters.

Leach wrapped up his press conference with an attempt to ingratiate himself to fans in Starkville by ringing a cowbell:

The 58-year-old had a successful run at Washington State from 2012-19. He took over the program coming off eight straight losing seasons.

After a 12-25 start with the Cougars, Leach won at least eight games in four straight seasons from 2015-18. Their 11 wins during the 2018 campaign set a new school record and marked their first year with double-digit victories since 2003.

Mississippi State will be hoping Leach's fast-paced offensive style can lead to more consistent success. Joe Moorhead's tenure as head coach of the Bulldogs came to an end in December after just two seasons amid a number of off-field issues with his players.

This will be Leach's first stint as a head coach in the SEC. He previously worked in the conference at the University of Kentucky as an offensive coordinator on Hal Humme's staff from 1997-98.