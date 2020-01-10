NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Browns, Josh McDaniels, Freddie Kitchens and More

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will wrap up their head coaching interviews with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

McDaniels is a curious case in the coaching carousel. Like Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, whom the Browns also interviewed, McDaniels has prior experience as a head coach.

He moved on from the Patriots to take over the Denver Broncos in 2009, subsequently experiencing one of the wildest rides in NFL history. Denver won their first six games of the season, only to lose eight of their next ten and miss the playoffs.

McDaniels and the Broncos never recovered. Denver went 3-9 in their first 12 games of the 2010 season, and McDaniels was shown the door.

But the longtime assistant is once again a candidate for a head coaching position after another successful stint with the Pats, and he has a chance to go home to the "Dawg Pound."

Here is the latest on McDaniels and the Browns as well as some other rumors from around the NFL.

McDaniels Has 'Dreamed' of Browns Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported McDaniels is desperate to leave a good impression on the Browns, and he also stated McDaniels has "dreamed about since he was a kid."

The Barberton, Ohio, native also reportedly "loved" Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield even before Cleveland selected him with the No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft but indicated he would not have taken the top job if John Dorsey were still general manager, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

This might help explain why the Browns and Dorsey parted ways shortly after Freddie Kitchens was fired. Dorsey had been instrumental in hiring Kitchens at the end of the 2018 season, but the Browns took a big step back last year.

Mayfield's regression was a large reason for Cleveland's lack of success. The second-year quarterback posted a 59.4 completion percentage and threw 21 interceptions. He was also sacked 40 times.

McDaniels has the selling point of having worked with Tom Brady for over a decade. Perhaps the Browns feel that the aforementioned affinity for Mayfield would make McDaniels the perfect man to steer Cleveland's ship forward as they look to rebound.

Kitchens to Join Giants Coaching Staff?

Kitchens is out of Cleveland, but he might not be out of a job for very long.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is expected to speak with Kitchens about a possible role on his offensive staff.

Judge and Kitchens worked together at Mississippi State back in 2005, and it might not be unlikely for the first-year head coach to seek out a familiar face.

In spite of Cleveland's struggles this past season, Kitchens still helped lead one of the most efficient ground attacks in football. The Browns ranked fourth in yards per carry in 2019, and perhaps Kitchens would be able to maximize Giants running back Saquon Barkley's talents in the backfield, just as he did with Nick Chubb.

Eagles Considering Jim Caldwell For OC Job

The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch on Thursday after Philly finished 14th in total offense this past season.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles are considering former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the offensive coordinator position.

Caldwell went 62-50 in seven years as a head coach. He also served as the assistant head coach for the Miami Dolphins this past season.

All stats and coaching records obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.