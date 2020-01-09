Celtics Trade Rumors: BOS Has 'No Interest' in Kemba Walker, High-Profile Deals

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If the Boston Celtics are going to make a deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, it likely won't be anything that moves the needle in a significant way.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Celtics' "most likely path to enhancing the roster" will come from the buyout market because general manager Danny Ainge won't trade from their stable of perimeter players, including Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.

Bontemps also noted Ainge has only made two in-season trades since 2015. The first was to acquire Isaiah Thomas from the Phoenix Suns in Feb. 2015. The second was last February, when Jabari Bird was sent to the Atlanta Hawks for a conditional 2020 second-round draft pick.

Conventional wisdom has been that Boston needs to add a center who is capable of hanging with potential playoff opponents like Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported on Jan. 3 that Boston is among the teams with "registered interest" in Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond.

Robert Williams has given the Celtics a glimpse of his potential this season, especially on defense. The 22-year-old has a 7.2 defensive box plus-minus in 19 games, per Basketball-Reference.com. However, he's been out since Dec. 9 due to a hip injury and will miss at least three more weeks.

Outside of questions at center, though, Boston doesn't necessarily need to make a move. Head coach Brad Stevens has his team sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a 25-10 record, third in the Eastern Conference.

Walker has been terrific in his first season with the Celtics. The three-time All-Star is averaging 22.0 points per game, and his 39.5 three-point percentage is his best since 2016-17.