Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is targeting a second Premier League win in a row as Arsenal manager, but he will find Crystal Palace a difficult opponent at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles are physical in defence, industrious in midfield and possess the pace and trickery up top to undermine a suspect Arsenal back line. The Gunners have kept clean sheets in their last two matches in all competitions, yet it will be the north London club's marquee names in the final third who decide this game.

Arteta has succeeded in getting mercurial playmaker Mesut Ozil motivated again. The elegant No. 10's supply to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and winger Nicolas Pepe represents Arsenal's best means of continuing an unbeaten run away from home that's stretched to four league matches.

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1, NBCSN

Live Stream: BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

Odds

Crystal Palace: +315 (bet $100 to win $315)

Arsenal: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Draw: +280

Odds per Caesars

Ozil's quality has never been in doubt, but his application has been consistently questioned throughout his career. Fortunately for the Gunners, Ozil has been putting in a shift since Arteta took over, most notably during the 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day:

Getting Ozil heavily involved has been great for Pepe, who had been struggling to live up to the £72 million price tag since arriving from Lille last summer, but he has found his range recently:

Pepe's progress will be more accurately measured by how he compares to Palace attacking talisman Wilfried Zaha. A transfer target for the Gunners during the summer, Zaha remains a dynamic presence who can turn any game in the Eagles' favour.

Arteta is acutely aware of the threat Zaha can pose, per Metro: "He's one of the things to be aware of. We know Wilf, the type of talent he is, and when he gets isolated in one-vs-one situations what he can do."

Keeping Zaha quiet won't be easy with right-back Hector Bellerin still injured. It could mean another start for central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos at right-back or the return of natural midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Zaha's partnership with striker Jordan Ayew potentially makes Palace lethal on the break. The latter has showcased the speed and timing to get in behind a defence, as well as the skill to create shooting space in tight spots:

Arsenal's back four has been solid recently, but David Luiz may struggle to maintain his composure and discipline against a swift forward line. Luiz will be helped by Lucas Torreira's return to the starting XI after the combative holding midfielder was rested for Monday's 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

If Torreira and Luiz can deny Palace space on the break, Ozil and Pepe should fashion enough chances for Aubameyang to help the Gunners earn a narrow win on their travels.