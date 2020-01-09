Tim Tebow Among Mets' Non-Roster Invitees for 2020 Spring Training

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

Syracuse Mets' Tim Tebow speaks with reporters prior to a minor league baseball game, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Syracuse, N.Y. The former Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL quarterback is struggling with the Syracuse Mets but has begun to come alive at the plate with hits in five of the last six games. (AP Photo/John Kekis)
John Kekis/Associated Press

The Tim Tebow experiment is reportedly not done for the New York Mets.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is among the Mets' non-roster spring training invitees. Tebow is yet to play in the major leagues and has struggled as a minor leaguer, but he has apparently shown enough to be included for the spring.

There is no questioning Tebow's athleticism. After all, one doesn't win college football's most prestigious individual award or lead the Denver Broncos to a playoff victory as a starting quarterback without it.

He is also a marquee name who will keep the Mets in the headlines whenever he is on the field during spring training.

Still, he is 32 years old and hasn't proved capable of playing for a major league team. It appeared as though he turned the corner in 2018 while in Double-A when he slashed .273/.336/.399 with six home runs and 36 RBI, but he was overwhelmed by Triple-A pitching in 2019.

Tebow slashed .163/.240/.255 with four home runs and 19 RBI last season while playing for the Syracuse Mets.

It would be a massive surprise if he turned things around in 2020 and was a candidate for a major league call-up.

