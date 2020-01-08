Neymar Names Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba to His Dream 5-a-Side Team

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar, right, stand on the field during a break in the action during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match against Real Madrid, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Neymar has named Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Paul Pogba in what would be his dream five-a-side team.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar also included Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez and Eden Hazard, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo did not make his list.

Speaking to Red Bull's official website, Neymar was asked to name his favoured five-a-side team that could not include any of his Brazil team-mates.

Neymar featured alongside Messi and Suarez in Barca's MSN trident that lit up world football during the Brazilian's four-year stay at the Camp Nou.

Mbappe and Neymar joined PSG in 2017, and the 21-year-old has developed into one of the planet's greatest talents.

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) is congratuled by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Amiens at the Parc des Princes
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The France striker won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Pogba behind him in midfield.

Neymar also named a dream five-a-side team of retired players. England legends David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were named along with World Cup winners Xavi and Thierry Henry—once again including a strong Barcelona flavour.

The 27-year-old was asked about the toughest defenders he's faced in his career, and he highlighted Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos along with Barca's Gerard Pique and compatriots Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

Neymar also had a special word for Los Blancos rising stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., calling the pair "amazing players" following their early success in La Liga.

Related

    Real Madrid Reach Supercopa Final

    Valencia beaten 3-1, Real will face Atletico or Barcelona in Sunday's final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Reach Supercopa Final

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Every deal from Europe's top five leagues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Niall McVeigh
    via the Guardian

    Icardi Hits Hat-Trick, PSG Thrash Saint-Etienne

    6-1 win sends Les Parisiens to Coupe de la Ligue semifinals

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Icardi Hits Hat-Trick, PSG Thrash Saint-Etienne

    AP
    via FOX Sports

    Leicester and Villa Draw 1-1

    EFL Cup semifinal second leg coming up on Jan. 28

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leicester and Villa Draw 1-1

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report