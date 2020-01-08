Report: Cade Mays' Dad Suing Georgia over Pinky Amputation Amid Son's Transfer

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The father of former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays is suing the university and the manufacturer of a folding chair after he suffered a partial finger amputation and fracture at a Bulldogs athletic event.

Radi Nabulsi of Rivals reported the news, noting Kevin Mays' pinky finger was partially amputated after the chair he was sitting in became wedged against a column at the event. The University of Georgia Athletic Association is one of eight defendants named in the suit.

Cade Mays announced his intent to transfer from Georgia on Wednesday. Patrick Brown of 247Sports reported Mays is expected to attend Tennessee alongside his brother, Cooper.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 5. The injury reportedly occurred during a recruiting visit before Cade Mays enrolled at Georgia. Mays was a member of the 2018 recruiting class and committed to Georgia in December 2017.

Kevin Mays was a member of the Tennessee offensive line under Phillip Fulmer in the 1990s. It's unclear if Cade Mays' transfer is related to the pending lawsuit.