Report: Cade Mays' Dad Suing Georgia over Pinky Amputation Amid Son's Transfer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 19: Cade Mays #77 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates D'Andre Swift
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The father of former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays is suing the university and the manufacturer of a folding chair after he suffered a partial finger amputation and fracture at a Bulldogs athletic event.

Radi Nabulsi of Rivals reported the news, noting Kevin Mays' pinky finger was partially amputated after the chair he was sitting in became wedged against a column at the event. The University of Georgia Athletic Association is one of eight defendants named in the suit.

Cade Mays announced his intent to transfer from Georgia on Wednesday. Patrick Brown of 247Sports reported Mays is expected to attend Tennessee alongside his brother, Cooper.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 5. The injury reportedly occurred during a recruiting visit before Cade Mays enrolled at Georgia. Mays was a member of the 2018 recruiting class and committed to Georgia in December 2017.

Kevin Mays was a member of the Tennessee offensive line under Phillip Fulmer in the 1990s. It's unclear if Cade Mays' transfer is related to the pending lawsuit. 

Related

    From Little League to UGA QB, Here’s a Look at Jake Fromm’s Career

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    From Little League to UGA QB, Here’s a Look at Jake Fromm’s Career

    macon
    via macon

    What Options Georgia May Have If It Goes to the Transfer Portal for a QB

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    What Options Georgia May Have If It Goes to the Transfer Portal for a QB

    DawgNation
    via DawgNation

    Jake Fromm Makes His Decision, and Georgia Fans Have All the Feelings

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Jake Fromm Makes His Decision, and Georgia Fans Have All the Feelings

    Dawn of the Dawg
    via Dawn of the Dawg

    Ripple Effects of Fromm's Decision to Declare

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Ripple Effects of Fromm's Decision to Declare

    247Sports
    via 247Sports