Patriots Rumors: Josh McDaniels '50-50' on Staying Amid 'All-In' Browns Pursuit

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was expected to be a hot commodity in coaching searches this offseason, but there's now a "50-50 chance" he says in his role, according to Courtney Fallon of WEEI.

He apparently went "all-in" for the Cleveland Browns job and "botched" his chances to end up with the New York Giants or Carolina Panthers.

The Browns are apparently down to McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to fill their head coaching position.

McDaniels was planning to put off all interviews to Jan. 10, but that changed once the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, McDaniels was set to interview with the Panthers on Tuesday, the Giants on Wednesday and the Browns on Friday.

The Panthers and Giants, however, reportedly made their coaching decisions Tuesday, hiring Matt Rhule and Joe Judge.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, there was doubt whether McDaniels was interested in the Giants position to begin with due to the market and a possible power struggle within the organization.

Though he is still a top candidate for Cleveland, there is a lot of competition to replace Freddie Kitchens:

McDaniels was seemingly set to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two years ago before he changed his mind and returned to the Patriotos. He was head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009-10 and has spent 11 years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Patriots.