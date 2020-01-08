Neil Warnock: Jack Grealish Would Be 'Like Eric Cantona' for Manchester United

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Neil Warnock has said Aston Villa's Jack Grealish could have a similar impact to Eric Cantona if he eventually signs for Manchester United.

The 24-year-old's stock has risen since his side won promotion from the EFL Championship ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season, and Warnock has advocated a switch to the Red Devils, comparing Grealish's playing style to the French legend.

According to Metro, the former Cardiff City coach explained he's a huge fan of Grealish and thinks the player might emerge as a better fit for United than Leicester City's James Maddison, who Sky Sports reported is a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

"I do love him. He's a horrible little so and so when you're playing against him because you know as soon as someone breathes on him he's going to go down.

"But his ability is fantastic. He has got better. You talk about Manchester United again...if Villa go down, I think he's quite good enough to be a Man United player.

[...]

"That's what I say about Manchester United, he's that kind of player, you know, like a Cantona played for Man United, I think he'll strut his business."

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Birmingham-born midfielder scored a superb goal at Old Trafford when Villa earned a 2-2 Premier League draw in December.

United's midfield failed to cope with Grealish's quality, and the player was celebrated for a breakout performance in the top flight.

The No. 10 has scored six and provided five assists in 19 Premier League appearances this term, but Villa have slipped to 17th after five league defeats in their last seven.

Grealish told Sky Sports (h/t Metro) in December his goal against United was his favourite of his career. He also noted that Old Trafford is his favourite stadium in England.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Per Metro, Solskjaer hailed Grealish and his strike after the match, saying: "I can't talk too much about other teams' players if they are Man United calibre or targets. But fantastic goal. I think he's hit one of those corners that I've hit a couple of times."

United remain short of creativity in midfield. Grealish is still considered an emerging talent, despite his age, and it's questionable if he would succeed at the Red Devils. United are in desperate need of balancing their youth with experienced additions.

However, the Englishman can play in several different roles in midfield, and this could make him an enticing target for Solskjaer.

The long-term future and use of Paul Pogba will dictate the type of midfielder United might potentially chase in the market, and if Villa tumble out of the Premier League, Grealish could be tempted to play at his favourite English ground as a regular fixture.