Jordan Henderson 'Is the Best Midfielder in the World,' Says Flamengo Coach

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been hailed as "the best midfielder in the world" by Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus.

Henderson, 29, often goes under the radar in a Liverpool squad that includes Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk:

He is an unglamorous player, but he has been crucial for the Reds as they have been near-perfect in the 2019-20 Premier League:

As club captain, the Sunderland-born midfielder has also been the man to lift the three titles Liverpool won in 2019: the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

In the latter tournament, Liverpool beat Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in the final.

Portuguese coach Jesus was impressed with Henderson in that game and believes manager Jurgen Klopp's faith in his captain is proof of how good a player he is, per CMTV (h/t Goal's Josh Thomas):

"Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position. [Jurgen Klopp] never sacks him, but the two offensive midfielders, [Naby] Keita and [Georginio] Wijnaldum, sometimes are replaced. The others players are always the same."

Henderson started his career at Sunderland and joined Liverpool in June 2011.

A great deal has changed at the Merseyside club in that time, but he has remained a regular fixture in the first team:

He is well set to become the first Liverpool captain to lift the English top-flight trophy in three decades given the Reds look uncatchable in the Premier League title race.

Klopp's side are, though, about to enter one of the most crucial stages of their season.

After beating Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup, they return to Premier League action with a visit to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Eight days later they welcome Manchester United to Anfield.

If Liverpool drop points against both Spurs and United, the chasing pack may sniff an opportunity to reel them back in, especially given they have to travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 23.

If they pick up six points, though, they will further demoralise the likes of Leicester City and Manchester City, and take another big stride towards the title.