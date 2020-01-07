Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos Hints at Remaining Amid Tottenham Rumours

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Lille sporting director Luis Campos has suggested he will stay with the Ligue 1 side after being linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Campos is a friend of Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and the pair have previously worked together at Real Madrid.

The Lille director reportedly has been tipped to link up with Mourinho in north London, but Campos has said his connection to his current club would make it very difficult to leave, according to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness):



"My relationship with [Lille owner] Gerard [Lopez] changes the scenario. I am an advisor but we have a relationship that goes beyond the professional framework and spans the border of friendship.

"On the other hand, I think that LOSC has enormous potential to become even more competitive in France and in Europe.

"It makes me want to be even more active to achieve this, to bring positive vibes to take advantage of the extraordinary assets of this club with its city, its economy, its stadium, its training centre and its geographical position."

Sky Sports reported in November Campos might be tempted to join Mourinho after describing his countryman as "like a brother to me" and "the best coach in the world."

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Mourinho recently refused to be fully drawn on Campos potentially joining him at Spurs, saying: "I don't know. Luis Campos worked with me at Real Madrid. Luis Campos is a big friend of mine. Luis Campos is doing great in his career with Monaco and Lille. I work at Tottenham with the structure that the club wants me to work."

Mourinho began his Spurs tenure with a 3-2 victory at West Ham United in the Premier League after replacing Mauricio Pochettino, but the Lilywhites have failed to improve their consistency since the change in manager.

Six wins in 12 games in all competitions have left Mourinho with more questions than answers at his new club.

Spurs are not built to play Mourinho's favoured style, and despite having an experienced squad, the club need to invest during the transfer window.

Campos is known for his ability to improve squad building, with Spurs now having to consider a significant rebuilding investment after showing Pochettino the exit.