Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos Hints at Remaining Amid Tottenham Rumours

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Lille's general manager Marc Ingla (front L) and Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos (front 2L) sit next to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (front 2R) as they watch the French L1 football match Lille (LOSC) vs Montpellier (MHSC) on Februrary 17, 2019 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Lille sporting director Luis Campos has suggested he will stay with the Ligue 1 side after being linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Campos is a friend of Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and the pair have previously worked together at Real Madrid.

The Lille director reportedly has been tipped to link up with Mourinho in north London, but Campos has said his connection to his current club would make it very difficult to leave, according to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness):

"My relationship with [Lille owner] Gerard [Lopez] changes the scenario. I am an advisor but we have a relationship that goes beyond the professional framework and spans the border of friendship.

"On the other hand, I think that LOSC has enormous potential to become even more competitive in France and in Europe.

"It makes me want to be even more active to achieve this, to bring positive vibes to take advantage of the extraordinary assets of this club with its city, its economy, its stadium, its training centre and its geographical position."

LILLE, FRANCE - APRIL 14: Antero Henrique of Paris Saint-Germain react with Luis Campos of Lille LOSC before the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April 14, 2019 in Lille, France. (Photo by Xavier La
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Sky Sports reported in November Campos might be tempted to join Mourinho after describing his countryman as "like a brother to me" and "the best coach in the world."

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Mourinho recently refused to be fully drawn on Campos potentially joining him at Spurs, saying: "I don't know. Luis Campos worked with me at Real Madrid. Luis Campos is a big friend of mine. Luis Campos is doing great in his career with Monaco and Lille. I work at Tottenham with the structure that the club wants me to work."

Mourinho began his Spurs tenure with a 3-2 victory at West Ham United in the Premier League after replacing Mauricio Pochettino, but the Lilywhites have failed to improve their consistency since the change in manager.

Six wins in 12 games in all competitions have left Mourinho with more questions than answers at his new club.

Spurs are not built to play Mourinho's favoured style, and despite having an experienced squad, the club need to invest during the transfer window.

Campos is known for his ability to improve squad building, with Spurs now having to consider a significant rebuilding investment after showing Pochettino the exit.

Related

    Monterrey Coach Slams Klopp's Behaviour

    'Klopp disrespected me, I felt he tried to trash me'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Monterrey Coach Slams Klopp's Behaviour

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Emergency Midfield Signings for Spurs

    Sissoko's out for three months after surgery

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    5 Emergency Midfield Signings for Spurs

    via footballlondon

    Spurs' FA Cup Replay Date Confirmed

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Spurs' FA Cup Replay Date Confirmed

    via footballlondon

    Spurs' Moussa Sissoko Out for 3 Months

    Knee injury will keep Tottenham midfielder on the sidelines until April

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs' Moussa Sissoko Out for 3 Months

    Tottenham Hotspur
    via Tottenham Hotspur