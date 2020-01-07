Monterrey Boss Slams Jurgen Klopp for Behaviour During Club World Cup

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Monterrey manager Antonio Mohamed has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his behaviour on the touchline during December's FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Mohamed told Enganche (h/t Paul Gorst at the Liverpool Echo) that he felt disrespected by the Reds boss after the two men clashed during Liverpool's 2-1 win:

"Klopp disrespected me, I felt he tried to trash me. He kept asking for a yellow card saying that we were fouling Mohamed Salah, but when I did the same towards one of their players, he stuck out his tongue and made fun of me.

"When I saw him, I laughed at first and then I got a little angry and rose to his bait, then my neighbourhood came out and I lost all elegance and composure. If I have to tell you what I said, I cannot remember, but [if I speak] in English, I am not myself. I don't know if I reacted well or badly but it came from inside."

Liverpool won the game in extra-time through a Roberto Firmino goal after the teams were level at 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Mohamed was critical of the referee's decision not to send off Liverpool defender Joe Gomez during the match. The centre-back had already been booked for pulling down Rogelio Funes Mori as the last man and was subsequently penalised for handball.

The Monterrey boss reacted by waving an imaginary card which appeared to anger Klopp and led to a touchline spat between the managers:

The two managers continued their row on the touchline which saw both men booked by referee Roberto Tobar. The Monterrey boss explained his actions after the match, per the Guardian's Andy Hunter:

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was critical of the tactics employed by Monterrey throughout the semi-final. He said the Mexican side were "very aggressive" and his team had not felt protected by the referee, per Rich Jones at the Mirror.

Liverpool's win over Monterrey sent them into the final against Brazilian side Flamengo. The Reds won the game 1-0 to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.