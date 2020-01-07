Chelsea Announce £26.6M Cost of Sacking Antonio Conte

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Chelsea have announced the costs associated with sacking Antonio Conte and his coaching staff totalled £26.6 miilion.

Goal's Chris Burton relayed the club's statement on their financial year ending June 30, 2019: "Exceptional items in the current year of £26.6 million relate to changes in respect of the men's team management and coaching staff, together with associated legal costs."

The Athletic's Liam Twomey felt the last part of the statement to be particularly relevant:

Conte left the Italian national side to manage Chelsea in 2016. The coach enjoyed a superb first campaign at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League title in the process. Along the way, they racked up 93 points, 43 more than they had the previous season.

The Blues also reached the FA Cup final but lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Chelsea made up for that defeat when they beat Manchester United 1-0 to lift the trophy the following year.

However, Conte was sacked in 2018 with a year remaining on his contract after the team finished fifth on 70 points, missing out on the UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League outfit replaced him with Maurizio Sarri, who took them to third and won the UEFA Europa League before leaving them at the end of his first season for Juventus.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is now in charge, with the team fourth in the division after 21 matches this season.

Conte joined Inter Milan in the summer. Football commentator Adam Summerton praised the 50-year-old for masterminding Inter's first Serie A win at Napoli since 1997 on Monday:

The 3-1 win kept Inter ahead of Juve at the top of the table on goal difference, with both sides level on 45 points after 18 games.

Conte won three consecutive titles with the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014 before taking over as Italy boss.