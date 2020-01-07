Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Can Play at His Best Now' After Injury Issues

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said Cristiano Ronaldo's injury problems are now fully behind him, after the forward netted a hat-trick in Monday's 4-0 win over Cagliari.

There have been spells this season where the Portuguese has been a little below his best. However, following the winter break, Ronaldo was back to his razor-sharp self, finding the net three times in Turin.

Speaking after the game, Sarri said he's delighted that the 34-year-old is back in peak condition once again, per AS.

"Ronaldo doesn't have problems with his knee anymore and now he is enjoying his great physical and mental condition," said the Bianconeri boss. "Finally I can see him really happy because his knee is fine now. He can play at his best now."

Ronaldo rounded off his hat-trick on what was an excellent day for the Italian champions:

The treble against Cagliari was Ronaldo's first in Serie A:

There have been times this season where the Portugal international has looked frustrated, most notably when he was substituted by Sarri in the clash with AC Milan after just 55 minutes.

After that match, the Juventus manager said the forward's condition, not his performance, was the reason he was withdrawn from the action.

There were signs before the winter break that Ronaldo was beginning to hit his stride though, starting December by netting in five consecutive games for the Bianconeri. The match against Cagliari was the biggest indicator yet that the former Real Madrid man still has his incredibly ruthless edge in front of goal.

The forward is beginning to build momentum in the Italian top flight:

Broadcaster Mina Rzouki praised Ronaldo and the other Juventus attackers for their performances this season:

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has typically come alive in the second half of campaigns, excelling in the biggest contests.

Juventus will hope that the Portugal star can retain that edge in crunch clashes, as they are poised to be involved in plenty of them between now and the end of the season. The Bianconeri are level on points with Inter Milan at the summit of Serie A and will face Lyon in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has won the latter competition an incredible five times and is the top goalscorer in Champions League history. Although Juventus will also be desperate to beat Inter to domestic glory, their primary ambition this season will be European success, hopes that will be enhanced by the form of their star forward.