Liverpool Confirm Agreement with Nike to Become Kit Supplier from 2020-21

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed that sportswear giant Nike will be their kit manufacturer from the 2020-21 season.

The Reds will move away from New Balance, which has been their supplier since 2015, after a court ruling in October said they were free to change manufacturers.

In a statement on their website, Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said they are delighted to be linking up with Nike:

"Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products."

In the same statement, Bert Hoyt, the vice president and general manager of Nike, hailed the "heritage and strong identity" of the Merseyside club.

It was reported by Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph the kit deal will "comfortably eclipse" the £45 million a year Liverpool made from their previous agreement with New Balance. It's said the club were trying to reach a level similar to the £75 million Manchester United earn annually as part of their kit package.

The move further cements Liverpool's status as one of the biggest clubs on the planet and will no doubt open up more commercial opportunities.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have moved back to the summit of the game. In June, they won the UEFA Champions League, while they are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table in pursuit of a first top-flight title for 30 years.