Maurizio Sarri Says Matthijs de Ligt Will Be 'The Best Defender in the World'

Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has backed Matthijs de Ligt to reach the top of the game despite a mixed start to his Bianconeri career.

De Ligt moved to Turin from Ajax last summer in a €75 million deal.

Sarri told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Sam France): "I am the first to be convinced that he will become the best defender in the world. He had five difficult months playing every three days and having to settle in a new country, a new league with a new language."

De Ligt was thrown in at the deep end at Juventus when Giorgio Chiellini ruptured his cruciate ligament one match into the season.

The 20-year-old took time to settle into the side after being thrust into a starting role quicker than expected, but his form improved as the months went on.

The Dutchman's biggest strength is perhaps his technical ability, which he uses to carry the ball out from the back and pick out his team-mates with some impressive passing.

He has shown his capabilities as a defender, too, such as in Juve's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League:

De Ligt hasn't featured much of late, though. The youngster sat out their final Champions League group match on December 11 with a shoulder problem.

Four days later he made a late cameo off the bench as Juventus beat Udinese 3-1, but he has been an unused substitute in their last three matches in all competitions.

The form of his replacement, Merih Demiral, has been too good for Sarri to take him out of the team:

The competition for game time in Chiellini's absence could do both players some good, as will the experience they garner on the pitch.

The Italian will be 36 in August, and there's no telling at this stage whether he'll be able to return from such a serious injury at the level he was at before.

Leonardo Bonucci will be 33 in May. While defenders can often enjoy greater longevity at the top level in Serie A, his advancing years should also lead to more opportunities for both De Ligt and Demiral.