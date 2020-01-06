Look: Tua Tagovailoa Writes Letter to Alabama Fans After Declaring for NFL Draft

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa shared a letter to Alabama and its fans Monday after announcing he intends to enter the 2020 draft.

"I can't express how grateful I am to have attended the greatest school in college," Tagovailoa wrote. "I cherish the memories that I've made with my friends, family and loved ones along the way."

Tagovailoa closed by saying he'll continue to "stay close" with the Crimson Tide, especially as his younger brother Taulia, a freshman quarterback, continues his college career.

