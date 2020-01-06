Look: Tua Tagovailoa Writes Letter to Alabama Fans After Declaring for NFL Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa shared a letter to Alabama and its fans Monday after announcing he intends to enter the 2020 draft.

"I can't express how grateful I am to have attended the greatest school in college," Tagovailoa wrote. "I cherish the memories that I've made with my friends, family and loved ones along the way."

Tagovailoa closed by saying he'll continue to "stay close" with the Crimson Tide, especially as his younger brother Taulia, a freshman quarterback, continues his college career.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    @nfldraftscout gives his takes on where he thinks the Bama QB fits after declaring for the draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tua Had Positive Checkup on Injury Before Declaring for Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Tua Had Positive Checkup on Injury Before Declaring for Draft

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Is Tua Tagovailoa Projected to Go in the NFL Draft?

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Where Is Tua Tagovailoa Projected to Go in the NFL Draft?

    Lana Wynn
    via The Montgomery Advertiser