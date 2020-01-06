Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Committed' to Arsenal Amid Transfer Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has assured Arsenal fans he is happy at the club, despite rumours linking the prolific striker with a transfer away from north London.

Aubameyang gave an interview to the club's Rob Kelly for the official matchday programme ahead of the Gunners' 2020 FA Cup third-round tie against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday:

"I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

Gary Jacob of The Times reported Arsenal's leading goalscorer told the club he wants to leave in search of trophies in the summer.

This is the second time in recent days Aubameyang has sought to cool talk he is set for the exit. The 30-year-old also spoke to RMC Sport (h/t Metro): "The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I'm here. I'm 100 percent here."

Using the words "for now" may have caused a few doubts among those concerned about Aubameyang's future. The Gabon international, who is out of contract in around 18 months, has been linked with Barcelona and Serie A outfit Inter Milan, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

The concern is valid given the former Saint-Etienne and Borussia Dortmund star's importance to the Gunners. He's already helped himself to 15 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in the Premier League.

Those numbers follow Aubameyang earning a share of the Golden Boot, along with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, after scoring 22 goals in England's top flight last term.

Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer at his best when inside the area. He's capable of netting both scruffy and spectacular goals.

Mikel Arteta's squad isn't short of additional attacking quality, although Alexandre Lacazette has been struggling to rediscover the scoring touch since returning from injury. The Frenchman's game is also based more around hold-up play than Aubameyang's pace and ability to spin in behind.

Aubameyang, who has scored twice in three league games since Arteta took over, being able to operate on either flank also offers the Spaniard a great deal of tactical flexibility. It means the Gunners can play a front three, double up out wide and press from the front.

Young Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli can also operate both through the middle or on the wings. The 18-year-old has been thriving during his first season in England:

Things haven't gone as smoothly for Nicolas Pepe following his club-record £72-million move from Lille in the summer. However, there have been signs of life from the winger recently:

Arsenal have options if Aubameyang was to move on ahead of schedule. Yet Arteta's attempts to return the club to the UEFA Champions League level would benefit more from retaining one of the best goalscorers in Europe for as long as possible.