Look: Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk Headline Full FIFA 20 Team of the Year

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk have been included in a Liverpool-dominated FIFA 20 Team of the Year.

EA Sports released the elite side on Monday. The fans voted, and the team features five Liverpool players, including the Dutch centre-back:

Sadio Mane is included in attack from Jurgen Klopp's UEFA Champions League-winning squad alongside Barcelona's Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

The midfield includes Manchester City's sole representative in the shape of Kevin De Bruyne, along with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, and the only other representative from the Blaugrana, Frenkie de Jong, who moved to the Camp Nou from Ajax in the summer.

The back five, meanwhile, is made up of Liverpool quartet Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, as well as Juventus centre-back and former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling and Fabinho are all conspicuous by their absence from the team.

After winning a domestic treble in 2019, City fans would likely have expected their side to be better represented.

As well as Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and David Silva could all have warranted a place.

Given the year Liverpool had in 2019, though, it is hard to argue against them dominating this side:

Messi, meanwhile, was a shoo-in after another phenomenal year in which he picked up his sixth Ballon d'Or award.