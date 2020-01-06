Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat-Trick Leads Juventus to Win vs. Cagliari in Serie A

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo outruns Cagliari's Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez (R) during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Cagliari on January 6, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first Serie A hat-trick as Juventus beat Cagliari 4-0 on Monday to move top of the table in Italy. 

Cagliari defended well in the first half to keep the hosts out in Turin, but four minutes after the break, Ronaldo put his side ahead after taking advantage of a defensive mistake.

The Portuguese superstar then netted from the penalty spot after the excellent Paulo Dybala was fouled in the box by Marko Rog before setting up Gonzalo Higuain for Juve's third 10 minutes from time.

One minute later, Ronaldo completed his treble with an accomplished finish, and Inter Milan will now need a victory over Napoli to reclaim the top spot when they play later Monday. 

                 

What's Next?

Juve are back in action Sunday when they visit Roma in Serie A after Cagliari host AC Milan on Saturday.

                        

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

