Clemson vs. LSU: Odds, Top X-Factors for CFP National Championship 2020

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence are expected to be the focal points of the buildup to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

While the play of the signal-callers will be important, there are plenty of other players who will impact the contest at the Superdome.

An underrated aspect of both offenses could be key to taking an advantage in New Orleans, especially for the Clemson Tigers in what could feel like a road environment.

The LSU Tigers may face their toughest task of the season getting to Lawrence, who has avoided sacks for the majority of the campaign.

The statistics may show Burrow is easier to reach in the pocket, but if LSU gains an advantage in that area, it could win a title in its home state.

National Championship Odds

Odds via Caesars.

Spread: LSU (-5.5)

Over/Under: 69.5

Money Line: LSU (-220; bet $220 to win $100); Clemson (+185; bet $100 to win $185)

National Championship X-Factors

Running Backs in the Passing Game

One of the top takeaways from Clemson's Fiesta Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes was Travis Etienne's impact on the passing game.

The running back brought in three passes for 98 yards and scored twice by using his speed in open space.

Etienne was able to exploit small gaps in the Ohio State defense, and if he does the same against LSU, the ACC champion may have a slight edge in a battle of loaded offenses.

Prior to December 28, the junior's top receiving total this season was 52 in a September 7 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a more consistent option for Burrow alongside a handful of standout wide receivers.

The junior, who had a limited role in the Peach Bowl versus the Oklahoma Sooners, totaled 50 receptions for 399 yards over 14 games.

Edwards-Helaire is expected to be a greater factor January 13, as head coach Ed Orgeron noted after the national semifinal that the running back was close to being back at full speed, per The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

"I think by next Wednesday he should be full speed," he said. "I think we'll take it slow with him, see what he can do."

In addition to being the team's leading rusher, Edwards-Helaire owns the third-most receptions behind JaMarr Chase and Justin Jefferson. He was most effective in the November 9 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, when he had nine receptions for 77 yards to go along with his 103 rushing yards.

If both lead backs become passing-game assets in the national championship, each defense will have another weapon to worry about.

LSU's Chase and Jefferson and Clemson's Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins may attract more attention from defensive backs, which could leave space around the line of scrimmage for the running backs to leak out and earn crucial gains.

Getting to the Quarterback

This seems like a simple X-factor, but it could make a huge difference, especially for LSU's defense.

Lawrence has only been sacked 15 times in 14 games, but eight of those have occurred in the previous four contests.

Ohio State was able to reach the sophomore, even without Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young making a massive impact.

LSU's defense totaled 35 sacks, with a bulk of those coming from linebackers and defensive backs.

Three linebackers, including the recently reinstated Michael Divinity, have three or more takedowns, while safety JaCoby Stevens has five.

Divinity, who has only played in five games, could be LSU's X-factor in pressuring Lawrence. He had 54 tackles and five sacks last season.

Clemson is in possession of six more sacks than the SEC champion and is facing a quarterback in Burrow who has been sacked on 29 occasions.

The Heisman Trophy winner has been taken down three or more times in six games, but the Auburn Tigers were the only side to affect his scoring output.

Auburn limited LSU to 23 points and Clemson's pass rush may be able to find something in that game film that helps it contain Burrow.

Freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who has 4.5 sacks, could be the key to the initial rush before linebackers Isaiah Simmons and James Skalski reach the LSU quarterback.

In a game that could be determined by small margins, an effective pass rush could be enough to put the title in one team's possession.

