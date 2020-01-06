Pros and Cons of Possible Dodgers Trade for Red Sox's Mookie Betts Amid Rumors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a win-now window, have an ample budget and prospects to spare. The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to stay under the luxury tax threshold and might be headed for a retool/rebuild after a disappointing third-place finish in 2019. Roller skate, meet key.

And by key, we mean outfielder Mookie Betts.

Betts is entering his final year of arbitration before he hits free agency. MLB Trade Rumors projects he'll earn $27.7 million. He's also a 27-year-old four-time Gold Glove winner who won American League MVP honors in 2018 and has finished in the top eight in MVP voting every season since 2016.

Betts and Los Angeles have churned together through the rumor mill. Recently, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported talks between L.A. and Boston were "more dynamic" than discussions the Dodgers were having with the Cleveland Indians over shortstop Francisco Lindor, another under-30 superstar nearing free agency.

The Red Sox are entering a period of transition. The Dodgers are desperate to grab their first title since 1988 after losing the World Series in 2017 and 2018 and falling to the eventual champion Washington Nationals in the division series last year despite winning 106 games.

This feels like a fit, but there are pros and cons for both sides. Let's examine them.

Pro for the Dodgers: Making a Bold, Win-Now Play

After coming tantalizingly close to a ring multiple times, Los Angeles needs to get aggressive. Ace Clayton Kershaw is showing signs of decline, and—while the team has a deep farm system and plenty of talent on the big league roster—this isn't the moment to be timid.

Pairing Betts with the likes of reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger could finally push the Dodgers over the top.

Above all, it would signal to the fanbase that President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and Co. are committed to bringing a Commissioner's Trophy to Southern California at any cost.

Pro for the Red Sox: Shedding Salary and Moving Forward

If the Red Sox are indeed set on ducking under the luxury tax and adding cost-controlled young talent, there is no better trade partner than the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has deep pockets and might take on some or all of the remaining three years and $96 million on left-hander David Price's contract, as Morosi speculated. In addition, the Red Sox may be able to pry a top prospect from the Dodgers' stacked system.

Middle infielder Gavin Lux and right-hander Dustin May will likely be off limits, but catcher Keibert Ruiz (L.A.'s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com) ascended to Triple-A at age 21 last season, yet is blocked at the big league level by 2019 breakout Will Smith.

Adding Ruiz to their minor league ranks while ditching Price's contract and Betts' massive final arbitration payday could give the Sox financial flexibility as well as a budding star behind the dish.

Granted, current Red Sox receiver Christian Vazquez took a leap forward with 23 home runs in 138 games last season after hitting only three dingers in 2018, and Boston recently signed a capable backup in Kevin Plawecki. But offensively strong catchers in their early 20s don't come around every day, and Ruiz would be a prize worth snagging.

Con for the Dodgers: Rolling the Dice on a Rental

Sure, Betts might sign a long-term deal with Los Angeles after 2020. But there's essentially zero chance he'd give the Dodgers any kind of discount.

If they take on Price's contract and agree to pay nearly $100 million for a pitcher who posted a 4.28 ERA in 107.1 innings last season and will turn 35 in August, plus surrender a high-ranked prospect, they would need Betts to lead them to the promised land.

Otherwise, this will look like a desperation hail-Mary and a stain on Friedman's record, even if Betts does end up re-signing.

Con for the Red Sox: Ticking Off Red Sox Nation

The Red Sox have won three titles since they busted the Curse of the Bambino in 2004. During that span, they posted a losing record only three times, in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

They are a proud club built on a tradition of winning, and they just watched the archrival New York Yankees break the bank to sign ace Gerrit Cole. If they respond by trading arguably their franchise player for financial considerations and a vague promise to build for the future, many in Beantown will undoubtedly rebel.

It might be the smart move long-term, but it won't play well in the short term.

The opposite could be said for the Dodgers. It'd excite fans now, but they may look back on a Betts trade with disdain and regret if it doesn't result in champagne and confetti. Which is what makes this such an intriguing hot-stove hypothetical.

