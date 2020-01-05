La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2020 Week 19 Table

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona started the new year on a sour note, struggling to a draw against local rivals Espanyol. That result means we once again have joint La Liga leaders, with Real Madrid beating Getafe 3-0.

Atletico Madrid narrowly got past Levante and are tied with Sevilla for third place. The Andalusians dropped points against Athletic Bilbao. Valencia beat Eibar and are now tied with Real Sociedad in fifth place after the Basques lost at home to Villarreal.

Here is a look at the La Liga table after Week 19 (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Barcelona 19, +26, 40

2 Real Madrid 19, +24, 40

3 Atletico Madrid 19, +10, 35

4 Sevilla 19, +6, 35

5 Real Sociedad 19, +8, 31

6 Valencia 19, +4, 31

7 Getafe 19, +6, 30

8 Athletic Bilbao 19, +7, 29

9 Villarreal 19, +7, 28

10 Granada 19, 0, 27

11 Levante 19, -3, 26

12 Osasuna 19, +1, 24

13 Real Betis 19, -6, 24

14 Real Valladolid 19, -6, 21

15 Deportivo Alaves 19, -9, 20

16 Eibar 19, -11, 19

17 Celta Vigo 19, -13, 15

18 Mallorca 19, -15, 15

19 Leganes 19, -14, 14

20 Espanyol 19, -22, 11

Your winners and losers from this week's action.

Winner: Thibaut Courtois

Courtois was the big hero during Real's 3-0 win over Getafe, making three massive saves in the first half to maintain his clean sheet.

This incredible stop was the standout:

The Belgian may have struggled during his first season at the club, but he has been outstanding since Keylor Navas was dealt to Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos have conceded just 12 goals in 19 matches, almost half as many as Barcelona (23).

Courtois has been a huge part of the team's title push, and it doesn't look like he'll slow down in 2020.

Loser: Frenkie de Jong

De Jong has earned himself a lot of fans with his play during his first season at the Camp Nou, but he had a disastrous outing in the derby, culminating in a deserved red card.

The Dutchman was booked twice, leaving his team-mates down a man before Wu Lei's late equaliser. Per sports writer Samuel Marsden, he also played a role in Espanyol's first goal:

The former Ajax starlet was hardly the only reason Barcelona dropped points on Saturday, but he played a big part in the poor outing.

Winner: Wu Lei

The 28-year-old Wu became the first Chinese player to net against Barcelona, scoring the late equaliser and sending his many compatriots into a delirium:

It was a huge moment for Chinese football and the popularity of La Liga in the nation, but even more for Wu himself. It was only his second goal of the La Liga season in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

Espanyol will need the forward to keep playing well in the coming months. They haven't won a match in La Liga since October.

Loser: Real Sociedad

La Real play some of the most entertaining football in La Liga and have put together an exciting young squad with tremendous upside. Their determination to make extensive use of their academy has earned them many fans, and the future looks bright for the Txuri-Urdin.

But all that positivity hasn't translated to good results of late, and Sunday's loss against Villarreal was yet another example:

La Real looked like strong contenders for fourth place and a UEFA Champions League ticket two months ago, but since then, Valencia and Villarreal have started to catch up. Los Che are now tied with the Txuri-Urdin on points, and the Yellow Submarine have won three in a row and moved within three points.