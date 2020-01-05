Reinier, Flamengo VP Discuss Teenager's Future Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Reinier's transfer from Flamengo to Real Madrid appears to be inching ever closer, but both the player and his team's vice-president have denied rumours the move is already done and dusted.

The 17-year-old prospect has been widely linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and Marca reported on Saturday the deal is done:

Those reports appear to be premature, however. Per EFE (for AS), the attacking midfielder said "we have to wait" when asked about the speculation. Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz also played down reports the move is done, saying "the offer has to come first."

According to UOL Esporte (h/t AS), Real have agreed to trigger Reinier's €35 million release clause. Flamengo will receive 80 percent of that fee, with the rest going to the player and his family.

The teenager will become the latest Brazilian talent to make the move to Real, joining Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who were both signed as teenagers.

Per Brazilian youth football expert Andre Noruega, that approach is the result of Los Blancos missing out on Neymar, who joined Barcelona in 2013:

Vinicius had barely played for Flamengo's senior team when Real made their move, and Rodrygo had done most of his damage with Brazil's youth team, making a limited impact for Santos' senior squad.

Reinier's senior debut only came in the summer of 2019, but the youngster has done nothing but impress since. The attacking midfielder is something of a throwback, drawing comparisons to former AC Milan star Kaka.

Like his compatriot, he's a threat as a scorer and a passer and wants to be on the ball at all times. He plays with composure and patience, can change speeds in the blink of an eye and can dribble his way out of tricky situations with ease.

Reinier will turn 18 on January 19 and has been working with the Brazilian under-23 side in anticipation of February's pre-Olympics. Given his young age, he'll likely join up with Real Madrid Castilla once he puts pen to paper.