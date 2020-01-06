Ranking Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2020 After High School All-American Games

Ranking Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2020 After High School All-American GamesJanuary 6, 2020
With the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game and the 2020 All-American Bowl now done, several of the nation's top remaining uncommitted recruits have made their college decisions.
Georgia walked away as the big winners, securing commitments from a pair of 5-star prospects in cornerback Kelee Ringo and athlete Darnell Washington, and that pushed an already strong Bulldogs recruiting class even higher up the rankings.
They are not the only team that has added marquee talent since the calendar flipped to January, so now seems like the perfect time for an updated look at the nation's best recruiting classes.
Did Clemson hold onto the No. 1 spot? How many SEC teams crack the top 10? Did any Big Ten team close the sizable gap to Ohio State?
Let's get to it.
10. Oregon Ducks
Class Size: 21
5-Stars (2): ILB Jordan Flowe (4), ILB Noah Sewell (23)
4-Stars (7): CB Dontae Manning (76), QB Jay Butterfield (110), CB Luke Hill (141), WR Kris Hutson (234), QB Robby Ashford (249), ATH Jaden Navarrette (280), OG Jonathan Denis (368)
After landing 5-star linebacker Jordan Flowe during the early signing period, Oregon scored again over the weekend when it secured a commitment from 4-star cornerback Dontae Manning, who is the No. 6 player at his position in the 2020 class.
Charles Power of 247Sports wrote of Manning, "Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level with the upside of developing into an all-conference player and potential early round NFL Draft pick."
The Ducks are also still in the mix for 4-star offensive guard Marcus Henderson, so they might not be finished adding top-tier talent to an already solid recruiting class.
For now, the addition of Manning, who is one of the top 100 players in the class and the third-best player in this recruiting cycle, is enough to jump Oregon up to the No. 10 spot in our rankings.
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Class Size: 18
5-Stars (2): APB Chris Tyree (25), WR Jordan Johnson (28)
4-Stars (7): TE Michael Mayer (48), OT Tosh Baker (67), ILB Jordan Botelho (114), OT Michael Carmody (139), SDE Rylie Mills (164), QB Drew Pyne (193), TE Kevin Bauman (240)
While it was a quiet weekend for Notre Dame, its strong 18-player group led by speedy back Chris Tyree and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2020 class (Jordan Johnson) still stands up as the No. 9 class.
Those two figure to be future focal points of the offense, along with 4-star quarterback Drew Pyne, who had a strong showing at the Under Armour All-American Game.
"Notre Dame quarterback signee Drew Pyne was the best passer in the Under Armour All-America game, completing 9-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown that went for 42 yards. He also stood out all week during practice," Mike Singer of Rivals.com wrote.
Along with this year's solid crop of talent, the Fighting Irish already have seven 4-star commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle, good enough to give them the No. 2 class in the early going.
8. Auburn Tigers
Class Size: 24
5-Stars (1): RB Tank Bigsby (27)
4-Stars (13): WR Kobe Hudson (93), ILB Wesley Steiner (95), DT Jay Hardy (102-unsigned), SDE Zykeivous Walker (125), WR Ze'Vian Capers (129), WR J.J. Evans (149), S Eric Reed (175), ATH Ladarius Tennison (186), ILB Desmond Tisdol (229), ATH Jeremiah Pegues (247), S Chris Thompson Jr. (262), OLB Cameron Riley (309), CB Marco Domio (JUCO)
Overtaken by Florida to slip to No. 8 overall and No. 6 among SEC schools, Auburn still has a deep and talented recruiting class led by running back Tank Bigsby.
The No. 4 running back in the 2020 class behind uncommitted Zachary Evans, Texas-bound Bijan Robinson and Clemson-bound Demarkcus Bowman, Bigsby has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Former 3-star recruit JaTarvious Whitlow led Auburn in rushing during the 2019 season with 763 yards and a modest 4.9 yards per carry.
The Auburn class also features three 4-star wide receivers, so quarterback Bo Nix will have plenty of new weapons at his disposal next season.
Looking ahead to the rest of the recruiting cycle, the Tigers are still in the mix for 4-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who took an official visit on Dec. 6.
7. Florida Gators
Class Size: 25
4-Stars (17): DT Gervon Dexter (31), WR Xzavier Henderson (59-unsigned), OLB Derek Wingo (81), CB Jahari Rogers (120), CB Ethan Pouncey (128), OT Issiah Walker Jr. (140), WDE Antwaun Powell (180), QB Anthony Richardson (190), WR Jaquavion Fraziars (191), DT Johnnie Brown (226), WR Leonard Manuel (251-unsigned), ATH Marc Britt (277-unsigned), OT Joshua Braun (284), DT Jalen Lee (330), CB Mordecai McDaniel (332), S Rashad Torrence ll (334), DT Lamar Goods (348)
The Gators might not have a 5-star recruit, but they have one of the deepest recruiting classes in the nation and added another big piece of the puzzle when wide receiver Xzavier Henderson committed during the All-American Bowl.
Clemson initially looked like the favorite to land the No. 10 receiver in the 2020 class, but a change on the Tigers coaching staff may have been what opened the door for the Gators to nap him, as Donovan Keiser of Sports Illustrated explained:
"Many signs originally pointed to Henderson playing his college football at Clemson, but Florida ultimately got his pledge. The wide receiver opted to be closer to home, and with all the visits he has previously made to Florida, the familiarity was in Gainesville.
"It didn't help matters for Clemson that Henderson's lead recruiter, wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, will leave Clemson for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida after the college football playoff."
Blake Alderman of 247Sports also noted the Gators are still in the mix for 4-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, 4-star safety Avantae Williams, 4-star athlete Damarcus Beckwith and 4-star running back Ashaad Clayton, so there is still time for them to climb even higher in these rankings.
6. Texas A&M Aggies
Class Size: 23
5-Stars (1): WR Demond Demas (22)
4-Stars (13): S Jaylon Jones (30), WDE Donell Harris (54), QB Haynes King (73), ILB Antonio Doyle (99), OG Chris Morris (103), S Antonio Johnson (121), WDE Fadil Diggs (146), WR Muhsin Muhammad lll (152), APB Devon Achane (216), OG Akinola Ogunbiyi (235), OLB Edgerrin Cooper (244), CB Joshuah Moten (357), CB Brian George (JUCO)
After finishing with the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation last year, led by 5-star recruits Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal and 12 4-stars, Texas A&M has assembled an excellent class once again.
A good group got even better with the addition of 4-star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper during the All-American Bowl.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports called Cooper an "athletic, instinctive linebacker with versatility and playmaking ability who could become multi-year starter at high-major level," and he checks in as the No. 18 outside linebacker in the 2020 crop.
He announced his commitment during the first quarter of the game and went on to have a nice showing overall.
"The four-star linebacker finished with two tackles and one quarterback hurry, including a big hit on his future teammate Muhsin Muhammad late in the game. Cooper also had a nice open-field tackle on a kickoff and seemingly came out of nowhere for a quarterback hurry late in the game during a red zone drive for the East Squad," Andrew Hattersley of 247Sports wrote.
Despite a disappointing 8-5 season in 2019, the future looks bright for the Aggies.
5. LSU Tigers
Class Size: 22
5-Stars (2): TE Arik Gilbert (9), CB Elias Ricks (12)
4-Stars (14): WR Kayshon Boutte (40), OLB Phillip Webb (42), DT Jaquelin Roy (49), ILB Antonie Sampah (64), S Jordan Toles (91), OT Marcus Dumervil (97), WDE BJ Ojulari (130), ILB Josh White (138), DT Jacobian Guillory (147), QB Max Johnson (252), CB Lorando Johnson (275-unsigned), DT Eric Taylor (279), WR Koy Moore (297), CB Dwight McGlothern (333-unsigned)
Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was the first player to announce his commitment during the All-American Bowl, choosing LSU over Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, USC and Virginia Tech.
Then he went out and gave Tigers fans one more reason to be excited about his future.
"After announcing for LSU in the first quarter, the first declaration during the game, McGlothern then went out and showed why LSU made a late run for him, with two interceptions including a 38-yard pick-six of Evan Prater to put the game out of reach for the West," the 247Sports staff wrote. "McGlothern also added a pass breakup and two tackles."
He joins 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks, 4-star safety Jordan Toles and 4-star cornerback Lorando Johnson to form an impressive haul of secondary talent.
LSU has five spots left to fill in its 2020 recruiting class, and it is still looking to land a running back after unsuccessfully casting a wide net to this point.
While it looks like 5-star Zachary Evans is headed to Georgia, the Tigers are still in the running for 4-stars Kevonte Bradford (No. 14 RB) and Darvon Hubbard (No. 23 RB), as well as 4-star all-purpose back Michael Drennen ll (No. 6 APB).
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
Class Size: 25
5-Stars (2): WR Justin Fleming (2), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (7)
4-Stars (14): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (33), WR Gee Scott Jr. (62), S Lathan Ransom (79), WR Mookie Cooper (82), QB CJ Stroud (83), OC Luke Wypler (96), OLB Cody Simon (123), OLB Kourt Williams (153), DT Jacolbe Cowan (161), DT Darrion Henry (166), CB Ryan Watts (258), S Lejond Cavazos (259), QB Jack Miller (290), ATH Cameron Martinez (322-unsigned)
While the Buckeyes have not added any recruits since these rankings were last updated, they will have cornerback Shaun Wade back for the 2020 season after he announced he will be returning for his redshirt junior season.
It's a non-factor as far as these rankings are concerned, but it's newsworthy nonetheless.
As for the team's recruiting class, it has reeled in an impressive crop of wide receiver talent led by the No. 2 recruit in the 2020 class and the nation's top receiver in Justin Fleming.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports called Fleming "an instant impact player" and pegged him as a future first-round pick while comparing the Catawissa, Pennsylvania, native to New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
Towering 6'7", 290-pound tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is the other headliner of the class as the nation's top offensive tackle prospect. He'll need to add strength, but he should also be able to make an immediate impact.
After securing the No. 14 overall class in 2019, the Buckeyes are back to top-tier status on the recruiting trail.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
Class Size: 26
5-Stars (3): QB Bryce Young (6), WDE Chris Braswell (17), ATH Drew Sanders (21)
4-Stars (19): ILB Demouy Kennedy (34), RB Jase McClellan (43), OLB Quandarrius Robinson (46), S Brian Branch (58), WDE Will Anderson (78), DT Timothy Smith (85), RB Roydell Williams (86), WR Thaiu Jones-Bell (101), WR Javon Baker (137-unsigned), ILB Jackson Bratton (172), S Malachi Moore (178), DT Jah-Marien Latham (194), WR Traeshon Holden (197), ATH Kristian Story (208), DT Jayson Jones (222-unsigned), CB Jahquez Robinson (303), OT Javion Cohen (339), DT Jamil Burroughs (341-unsigned), CB Ronald Williams (JUCO)
The gap between Alabama and Georgia for the No. 2 spot is extremely thin.
In the end, the addition of a third and fourth 5-star recruit during the All-American Bowl was enough to push the Bulldogs into the No. 2 spot, leaving the Crimson Tide to settle for No. 3 billing.
They are among the favorites to land a handful of still uncommitted 4-star recruits, including offensive guard Marcus Henderson, defensive end Alfred Collins, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and JUCO cornerback Nadab Joseph.
However, with 5-star running back Zachary Evans believed to be headed to Georgia, nabbing even a couple of those guys might not be enough to regain the No. 2 spot.
Still, with a trio of 5-stars led by the quarterback of the future, Bryce Young, and a whopping 19 4-star recruits, the usual influx of freshman talent will be making its way to Tuscaloosa once again in 2020.
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Class Size: 21
5-Stars (4): CB Kelee Ringo (8), ATH Darnell Washington (10), OLB Mekhail Sherman (18), OT Broderick Jones (19-unsigned)
4-Stars (14): OT Tate Ratledge (36), RB Kendall Milton (37), WR Marcus Rosemy (41), WR Jermaine Burton (52), DT Jalen Carter (53), WR Arian Smith (72), OC Sedrick Van Pran (111-unsigned), CB Jalen Kimber (127), S Major Burns (155), OT Chad Lindberg (168), QB Carson Beck (204), DT Warren Brinson (254), DT Nazir Stackhouse (257), WR Justin Robinson (291)
It speaks to just how stacked the Clemson recruiting class is this year that Georgia added two of the top 10 recruits in the nation to a class that was already widely regarded as a top-five group, and it still couldn't overtake the Tigers for the No. 1 spot.
Cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington should both be true freshman starters in 2020, and both players are capable of developing into future first-round picks.
The question hanging over the Georgia class is the status of 5-star running back Zachary Evans.
All 26 crystal ball predictions are pointed at Georgia, and Evans has officially signed his letter of intent. But he once again delayed an announcement that was originally supposed to come in December before it was pushed to the Under Armour All-American Game.
The top running back in the 2020 class would give the Bulldogs an immediate replacement for NFL-bound D'Andre Swift and would further bridge the gap to Clemson in these rankings.
For now, the Bulldogs have to settle for jumping up to the No. 2 spot after a wildly successful weekend.
1. Clemson Tigers
Class Size: 23
5-Stars (6): DT Bryan Bresee (1), SDE Myles Murphy (3), QB DJ Uiagalelei (13), RB Demarkcus Bowman (16), DT Demonte Capehart (24), CB Fred Davis ll (26)
4-Stars (11): OLB Trenton Simpson (29), OT Walker Parks (56), DT Tre Williams (87), WR E.J. Williams (98), OG Paul Tchio (100), S RJ Mickens (118), OG Mitchell Mayes (151), ILB Sergio Allen (173), ILB Kevin Swint (232), OG Bryn Tucker (263), S Malcolm Greene (298)
While Clemson has not added any recruits since the last time these rankings were updated, the Tigers remain firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot.
They were one of the finalists for 4-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, who took an official visit on Dec. 14. But as expected, he committed to Florida during the All-American Bowl.
That miss aside, this is still a phenomenal class. In all, there are 28 5-stars in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the Tigers landed six of them, along with the top 4-star recruit in linebacker Trenton Simpson.
As for a glimpse of the future, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made his mark on the All-American Bowl and was named one of the game's top performers by 247Sports, which wrote the following: "Uiagalelei finished the game with more completions and attempts then the West quarterbacks combined had. He finished 16-for-25 for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While he did throw an interception, his two touchdown passes were things of beauty and the Clemson signee left his mark on the game."
It's clear the future remains just as bright as the present for a Clemson team gearing up for another title game.
All recruiting information and individual rankings courtesy of 247Sports.