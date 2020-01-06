Ranking Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2020 After High School All-American Games

0 of 10

247Sports

With the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game and the 2020 All-American Bowl now done, several of the nation's top remaining uncommitted recruits have made their college decisions.

Georgia walked away as the big winners, securing commitments from a pair of 5-star prospects in cornerback Kelee Ringo and athlete Darnell Washington, and that pushed an already strong Bulldogs recruiting class even higher up the rankings.

They are not the only team that has added marquee talent since the calendar flipped to January, so now seems like the perfect time for an updated look at the nation's best recruiting classes.

Did Clemson hold onto the No. 1 spot? How many SEC teams crack the top 10? Did any Big Ten team close the sizable gap to Ohio State?

Let's get to it.