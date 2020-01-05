Curtis Jones' Wonder Strike Lifts Liverpool Past Everton in 2020 FA Cup Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool progressed in the 2020 FA Cup after a young and much-changed team beat Everton 1-0 in a third-round Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders finally took the lead in the 71st minute thanks to a wonder strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones:

Liverpool are now in the draw for the fourth round as the club looks to lift this trophy for the first time since 2006. Meanwhile, the Toffees, who last won the cup in 1995, lost for the second game in a row under Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton poured the pressure on early thanks to a smart tactical shape up front. Theo Walcott began through the middle on a rare start and superbly alternated his positions with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool's youthful back four without Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold found Walcott difficult to track. The Reds' midfield shape was also disrupted when veteran utility man James Milner had to be withdrawn after just eight minutes, with the 34-year-old replaced by Yasser Larouci, 19.

Calvert-Lewin drew an early save from Adrian, who also palmed a Mason Holgate header clear. Walcott then shifted to the right to tee up Richarlison, who was also denied by Liverpool's overworked backup goalkeeper.

The Toffees were finding joy whenever they released Walcott on the right. His cross should have picked out Calvert-Lewin in the box, but Everton's No. 9 mistimed his jump:

Calvert-Lewin also dragged a shot inches wide of a stranded Adrian, leaving the visitors increasingly frustrated by their continued profligacy.

The Reds weren't having much joy at the other end, where debutant Takumi Minamino failed to reached a cross from their best opening.

Soon after it was Jordan Pickford's turn to make a superb save, with the England international getting a finger to Divock Origi's pinpoint low drive. The half ended with another great Everton chance going to waste when Richarlison headed over.

Keen to keep the initiative after the break, Ancelotti soon brought Fabian Delph on for Gylfi Sigurdsson and subbed right-back Seamus Coleman for striker Moise Kean.

Jurgen Klopp responded by introducing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Minamino. Fittingly given the young makeup of the Liverpool starting XI, it was an academy graduate who made the difference.

Jones exchanged passes smartly on the edge of the area before beating Pickford with an exquisitely curled effort to make club history in this fixture:

Everton's response was to hook the lively but erratic Walcott for Bernard, while Liverpool removed 16-year-old Harvey Elliott for fellow teenager Rhian Brewster, 19.

Liverpool's changes worked better, with the newbies adding more energy to help the hosts see out a hard-earned and commendable derby success. Meanwhile, Everton will rue wasting a glorious chance to progress against an inexperienced and under-strength side.

What's Next?

Liverpool are away to Spurs on Saturday, while Everton host Brighton on the same day.