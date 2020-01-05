Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nuno Santo Talk Raul Jimenez, Man United Transfer Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo have both played down speculation linking Raul Jimenez with a move between the two clubs.

The Mexican forward joined Wolves last season and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Following the 0-0 draw between United and Wolves on Saturday, both coaches were quizzed about the rumours that the Red Devils are interested in signing Jimenez. Santo said he wouldn't rule anything out in the January window, per Andrew Steel of Goal.

"It's the first time I heard it," said the Wolves boss. "Ole didn't mention anything about that. But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [But] we are delighted to have Raul."

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, it appeared the Wolves head coach was surprised by the question about interest in Jimenez:

Solskjaer was also asked about the 28-year-old forward and was coy regarding any potential interest.

"Another good player we've been linked with," said the Norwegian, per Metro. "It's loads of players being linked with us. I thought when he came on he did really well today but I can't comment on these speculations."

According to Alexander Netherton of Goal, there is serious interest in Jimenez and his Wolves team-mate Ruben Neves, with United said to be looking to make a mid-season move for the pair.

"Talks regarding a move to Old Trafford for Jimenez are understood to be at an early stage," it's noted. "...There is no guarantee of a deal being agreed, but Jimenez's agent, Jorge Mendes, retains a good relationship with the United hierarchy, and Wolves are ready to consider a sale if their valuation is met."

United have been strongly linked with a move for a striker in January, with Erling Haaland mentioned as a possibility for them before he joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg. A pursuit of Jimenez would make sense.

The Wolves star is one of the most complete strikers in the top flight, as he's strong, quick and a huge threat in aerial battles. He's also been productive in the final third and durable across his two seasons for the club, per Squawka Football:

With his multifaceted playing style, you sense it would be easy for Jimenez to fit in at United. The Red Devils lack a striker in his mould, as they opted against signing a traditional centre-forward after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer.

However, Wolves will consider themselves to have an outside chance of pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and remain in the hunt for the UEFA Europa League too. As a result, it would take an astronomical offer to convince Wolves to cash in on their no. 9.