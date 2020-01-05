Bayern Munich's Flick Talks David Alaba, Jerome Boateng Potential Transfers

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2020

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen, David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on at Saebener Strasse training ground on November 5, 2019 in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern Muenchen will face Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Champions League group B match on November 6, 2019. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick has dismissed speculation linking David Alaba with a move away from the club in the current transfer window and has also said he "cannot imagine" veteran defender Jerome Boateng leaving either.

Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in signing Alaba in a possible £60 million deal, although when Flick was quizzed on the possible availability of the Austria international he said the player "is not for sale," per Tom Kershaw of the Independent.

Flick was also asked about a possible sale of Boateng and said he doesn't envisage the German being sold in January.

"He trained well on holiday and prepared himself," Flick continued. "He told me nothing [about wanting to leave]."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

