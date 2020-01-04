Report: Kevin Love Had 'Verbal Outburst' at GM Koby Altman over Cavs' Struggles

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have endured a frustrating season with a 10-24 record, and things reportedly boiled over Saturday with forward Kevin Love having an "emotional verbal outburst" at general manager Koby Altman.

Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the report:

"Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic.

"Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was 'no feel here,' league sources said."

The Cavs fined Love $1,000 for an outburst on the team's bench during a 117-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Per Vardon and Charania, Love "disagreed with the fine."

Altman and Love have reportedly had at least one disagreement before, per Vardon and Charania.

"At the end of last season, Love raised his voice toward the general manager and Altman threatened to fine him," Vardon and Charania said.

"Sources said they heard Love say, 'Go ahead. I have plenty of money.'"

Love is in the second season of a four-year, $120 million deal. The 31-year-old has averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, marking the eighth time in his career in which he has posted double-double marks.

The ex-UCLA star is still productive in what's now his 12th NBA season, but he's likely best suited on a contending team rather than a rebuilding one in the Cavs.

Cleveland is enduring growing pains in the post-LeBron James era and has begun a youth movement centered around guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Per Vardon and Charania, Love wants to be dealt and prefers to go to a contending team. He has not yet asked for a trade publicly.

The Cavs are scheduled to play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.