Report: Kevin Love Had 'Verbal Outburst' at GM Koby Altman over Cavs' Struggles

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 5, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Hornets defeated the Cavaliers 109-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have endured a frustrating season with a 10-24 record, and things reportedly boiled over Saturday with forward Kevin Love having an "emotional verbal outburst" at general manager Koby Altman.

Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the report:

"Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic.

"Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was 'no feel here,' league sources said."

The Cavs fined Love $1,000 for an outburst on the team's bench during a 117-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Per Vardon and Charania, Love "disagreed with the fine."

Altman and Love have reportedly had at least one disagreement before, per Vardon and Charania.

"At the end of last season, Love raised his voice toward the general manager and Altman threatened to fine him," Vardon and Charania said.

"Sources said they heard Love say, 'Go ahead. I have plenty of money.'"

Love is in the second season of a four-year, $120 million deal. The 31-year-old has averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, marking the eighth time in his career in which he has posted double-double marks.

The ex-UCLA star is still productive in what's now his 12th NBA season, but he's likely best suited on a contending team rather than a rebuilding one in the Cavs.

Cleveland is enduring growing pains in the post-LeBron James era and has begun a youth movement centered around guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Per Vardon and Charania, Love wants to be dealt and prefers to go to a contending team. He has not yet asked for a trade publicly.

The Cavs are scheduled to play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Related

    Kawhi Says He Never Wanted to Sign with Knicks in Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Says He Never Wanted to Sign with Knicks in Free Agency

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Breaks Silence on Shoulder Injury, Says Surgery Is Possible

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Breaks Silence on Shoulder Injury, Says Surgery Is Possible

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K for Touching Ref

    IT has been fined for making 'inappropriate contact' with a ref Friday vs. Blazers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Isaiah Thomas Fined $25K for Touching Ref

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    B/R Live: Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

    via B/R Live