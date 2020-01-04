Deshaun Watson, Texans Storm Back to Beat Bills in 2020 AFC Wild Card Game in OT

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Houston Texans overcame a 16-0 second-half deficit and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round for the fourth time since 2011 with a 22-19 overtime win over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Saturday in NRG Stadium.

Late-game heroics from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson proved to be the difference. He rushed for a 20-yard touchdown, threw a five-yard score and converted two-point attempts after each.

Watson also continued his dominance in overtime on the Texans' game-winning drive, converting a 3rd-and-18 to Duke Johnson before evading two Bills tacklers and finding Taiwan Jones to the Buffalo 10-yard line. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal for the win.

Watson completed 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and a score in addition to 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 90 yards after having zero in both categories entering halftime.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen rushed for 92 yards on nine carries and completed 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards.

Buffalo began the scoring with Allen and wideout John Brown reversing roles on a trick play:

That capped a masterful six-play, 75-yard drive to give the Bills a 7-0 lead following the extra point.

Buffalo dominated for the first two-and-a-half quarters, with the defense holding Houston to no points and the offensive engineering three more scoring drives ended by Stephen Hauschka field goals.

The Texans trailed 16-0 after a 38-yard Hauschka field goal with 6:07 left in the third quarter, but Watson responded by leading a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by the signal-caller's 20-yard touchdown run:

A Watson two-point conversion brought Houston within eight.

Early in the fourth, Texans linebacker Jacob Martin recovered a fumble off a Whitney Mercilus sack of Allen.

Houston then responded with a Fairbairn 41-yard field goal to cut the Bills' lead to 16-11.

The Texans then forced a Bills' three-and-out, leading to an eight-play, 74-yard drive that included a 41-yard pass from Watson to Hopkins.

A Carlos Hyde five-yard touchdown catch capped the drive, and a Hopkins two-point catch put Houston up three with 4:37 remaining.

Buffalo quickly drove down the field and had a 1st-and-10 from the Houston 25-yard line, but Houston's defense proceeded to drive the Bills back 36 yards in four plays off a three-yard rushing loss, an intentional grounding penalty and a sack.

Houston could have put the game away with one first-down conversion, but the Bills' defensive line stopped a 4th-and-1 Watson quarterback sneak.

A 20-yard Allen scramble kicked off the Bills' game-tying drive, which ended at the Buffalo 29-yard line after a Brown 14-yard catch and a Cole Beasley 10-yard reception.

Hauschka then kicked a 47-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Once there, the two teams traded scoreless possessions before Watson led the game-winning drive.

The Texans played without wide receiver Will Fuller V, who suffered a groin injury in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They did get back edge-rusher J.J. Watt, who played after missing the second half of the regular season with a torn left pectoral muscle.

The Bills, who did not make the playoffs from 2000 through 2016, have earned postseason berths twice in the past three seasons. They have not won a playoff game since 1995, but the future looks bright in Buffalo after the team's first 10-win campaign since 1999.

Notable Performances

Bills QB Josh Allen: 24-of-46, 264 passing yards; 9 rushes, 92 yards; 1 catch, 16 yards, 1 TD

Bills RB Devin Singletary: 13 carries, 58 yards; 6 catches, 76 yards

Bills WR John Brown: 4 catches, 50 yards; 1-of-1, 16 passing yards, 1 TD



Texans QB Deshaun Watson: 20-of-25, 247 yards, 1 TD; 14 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Texans RB Carlos Hyde: 16 carries, 48 yards; 1 catch, 5 yards, 1 TD

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins: 6 catches, 90 yards

What's Next?

Houston will either visit the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The matchup depends on the outcome of Saturday evening's game between the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

A Titans win will place the Texans in Kansas City, while a Pats victory means a Texans-Ravens battle.

Houston played the Ravens and Chiefs this season, losing 41-7 at Baltimore and taking down the Chiefs 31-24 in Kansas City.

A Chiefs-Texans matchup would take place Sunday, January 12, at 3:05 p.m. ET. Houston would play Baltimore on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.